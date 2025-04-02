Review: Ghost Stories has the fright stuff at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Ghost Stories has the fright stuff at HMT

League of Gentlemen's Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's love letter to horror has skin-crawling scares and surprises.

David Cardy in Ghost Stories. Image: Hugo Glendinning
By Ewan Cameron

We may be about as far from the witching season as it’s possible to get, but skin-crawling jump scares and flawless stagecraft turned Ghost Stories into a spirited night of theatre.

The show – written by League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman – is a love letter to horror but never plays things too seriously or too disturbing. 

The experience of the play – which is on at HMT until Saturday – is more akin to riding on a ghost train.

Ear-deafening shocks come after the slow ratcheting up of tension, and the jump scares provoke nervous laughter as much as they do screams.

This is to say, even scaredy-cats will be able to stomach Ghost Stories.

The show – which debuted in the West End 15 years ago – has a no-spoiler policy, which makes sense since most of the enjoyment comes from the shock and surprises.

Dan Tetsell in Ghost Stories. Image: Hugo Glendinning

Like the 1945 British horror film Dead of Night – which gets a namecheck early in the show – Ghost Stories is an anthology. Each spooky tale is anchored by Professor Goodman (played by Dan Tetsell), a sceptical parapsychology expert who recounts his interviews with three people who have supposedly encountered the paranormal.

Three tales of terror

In the first story – for my money, the best of the bunch – we meet Tony Matthews (David Cardy), a night watchman who gets more than he bargained for during his shift.

The second involves a tearaway teenager (Eddie Loodmer-Elliott), who takes his dad’s car for a spin and runs into a bit of bother in the woods.

The third features Casualty’s Clive Mantle as a businessman grappling with nerves about becoming a first-time dad.

Clive Mantle stars in Ghost Stories at HMT. Image: Hugo Glendinning

There’s a lot more to these stories than the sparse synopsis above, but to go into more detail would deprive audiences of what makes them so fun.

As the supernatural forces take hold of each story, they reach a crescendo of special effects and sound design, not to mention some trickery that Derren Brown – Andy Nyman’s frequent collaborator – would be proud of.

Jon Bausor’s set designs deserve praise, too, as they twist and turn almost as much as the plot.

As a horror aficionado, I perhaps wish that Ghost Stories had leaned a little harder into the terror and dread aspect.

Eddie Loodmer-Elliott in Ghost Stories. Image: Hugo Glendinning

While there’s no denying that the jump scares are a brutally effective way of engaging the audience, they can start to feel a little one-note and repetitive.

Thinking back on the actual scary moments, we see a lot less than we think we do.

Lighting effects give us just enough to glimpse the terrors before our eyes but not too much to rob them of their impact.

Nyman and Dyson know that our imaginations will fill in the blanks …

Ghost Stories runs at HMT until April 5. You can buy tickets here. 

