Review: Cruel Intentions at HMT, the 90s musical delivering big nostalgia and even bigger tunes

When I saw the musical & Juliet in Aberdeen earlier this year, I was blown away. It was sharp, witty, and brilliantly modern – but what really impressed me was the music choice.

With hits from the Backstreet Boys to Britney seamlessly woven into the story, it felt like those songs had been written just for the stage. And as much as I love discovering new musical numbers, there’s something magical about sitting in a theatre and realising you already know every single word.

Cruel Intentions is at HMT for six nights

Last night, a new contender stepped into the spotlight: Cruel Intentions – The 90s Musical, now playing a six-night run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, fresh from sell-out seasons in London and New York.

Like & Juliet, it leans hard into the jukebox format, blending 90s pop favourites – from Britney Spears to Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera to TLC, R.E.M. to *NSYNC, and Natalie Imbruglia to The Verve – into its story.

If you’ve seen the iconic 1999 film (a glossy, Manhattan-set spin on Les Liaisons Dangereuses), you’ll know it centres on a pair of scheming, privileged teens.

I hadn’t, so here’s the quick version: stepsiblings Sebastian and Kathryn (originally played by Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar) make a twisted bet – Sebastian must seduce Annette (Reese Witherspoon), the headmaster’s daughter who’s pledged to stay pure until marriage. But as the plan unfolds, things don’t go quite as expected.

It’s a little steamy for a Tuesday night, but the show plays its risqué themes with a knowing wink – balancing the betrayal, lust, and morally questionable family dynamics with enough humour and camp to keep it light.

Much of the script is lifted straight from the film and a few lines felt dated to me in 2025, but judging by the audience’s laughter, not everyone is ready to be completely politically correct just yet.

Cruel Intentions at HMT had emotional depth, not just banging tunes

Will Callan brought real emotional depth to Sebastian and delivered stunning vocal performances, especially during Counting Crow’s Colourblind and Goo Goo Doll’s Iris. As his on-stage stepsister, Nic Myers owned the role of the wicked Kathryn, commanding attention during a powerhouse 90s medley.

But it was Lucy Carter as Cecile who stole the second act. Her perfectly timed performances of Vanessa Carlton’s 1,000 Miles and The Sign by Ace of Base had the audience roaring with laughter—easily some of the show’s most memorable moments.

The finale ends on a high with an energetic rendition of Wannabe by the Spice Girls, complete with dancing, selfies, and encouragement to tag the cast on social. Unapologetically 90s, but very 2025.

My verdict on Cruel Intentions at HMT

Was Cruel Intentions as good as & Juliet? For me, not quite. But its nostalgic soundtrack, bold performances, and playful energy were undeniably a hit with the crowd at HMT.

Each time I’ve walked past the theatre in recent months, I’ve been struck by the calibre of musicals making their way to the Granite City. I recently saw the incredible Tony-award winning Dear Evan Hansen during its Aberdeen run, which is possibly why my standards for shows are currently so high.

That said, Cruel Intentions at HMT is certainly another standout to add to the list.

The show runs until April 12. You can buy tickets on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.