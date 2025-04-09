Review: Cruel Intentions at HMT, the 90s musical delivering big nostalgia and even bigger tunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Cruel Intentions at HMT, the 90s musical delivering big nostalgia and even bigger tunes

The jukebox musical – fresh from sell-out shows in London and New York – has kicked off a six-night run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The cast of Cruel Intentions at HMT. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
The cast of Cruel Intentions at HMT. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Ashleigh Barbour

When I saw the musical & Juliet in Aberdeen earlier this year, I was blown away. It was sharp, witty, and brilliantly modern – but what really impressed me was the music choice.

With hits from the Backstreet Boys to Britney seamlessly woven into the story, it felt like those songs had been written just for the stage. And as much as I love discovering new musical numbers, there’s something magical about sitting in a theatre and realising you already know every single word.

Cruel Intentions is at HMT for six nights

Bold scenes from Will Callan and Nic Myers. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Last night, a new contender stepped into the spotlight: Cruel Intentions – The 90s Musical, now playing a six-night run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, fresh from sell-out seasons in London and New York.

Like & Juliet, it leans hard into the jukebox format, blending 90s pop favourites – from Britney Spears to Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera to TLC, R.E.M. to *NSYNC, and Natalie Imbruglia to The Verve – into its story.

If you’ve seen the iconic 1999 film (a glossy, Manhattan-set spin on Les Liaisons Dangereuses), you’ll know it centres on a pair of scheming, privileged teens.

I hadn’t, so here’s the quick version: stepsiblings Sebastian and Kathryn (originally played by Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar) make a twisted bet – Sebastian must seduce Annette (Reese Witherspoon), the headmaster’s daughter who’s pledged to stay pure until marriage. But as the plan unfolds, things don’t go quite as expected.

Nic Myers as the devious and confident Kathryn. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It’s a little steamy for a Tuesday night, but the show plays its risqué themes with a knowing wink – balancing the betrayal, lust, and morally questionable family dynamics with enough humour and camp to keep it light.

Much of the script is lifted straight from the film and a few lines felt dated to me in 2025, but judging by the audience’s laughter, not everyone is ready to be completely politically correct just yet.

Cruel Intentions at HMT had emotional depth, not just banging tunes

Abbie Budden played Annette Hargrove, a role made famous by Reese Witherspoon. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Will Callan brought real emotional depth to Sebastian and delivered stunning vocal performances, especially during Counting Crow’s Colourblind and Goo Goo Doll’s Iris. As his on-stage stepsister, Nic Myers owned the role of the wicked Kathryn, commanding attention during a powerhouse 90s medley.

But it was Lucy Carter as Cecile who stole the second act. Her perfectly timed performances of Vanessa Carlton’s 1,000 Miles and The Sign by Ace of Base had the audience roaring with laughter—easily some of the show’s most memorable moments.

The finale ends on a high with an energetic rendition of Wannabe by the Spice Girls, complete with dancing, selfies, and encouragement to tag the cast on social. Unapologetically 90s, but very 2025.

My verdict on Cruel Intentions at HMT

Will Callan as the complicated Sebastian. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Was Cruel Intentions as good as & Juliet? For me, not quite. But its nostalgic soundtrack, bold performances, and playful energy were undeniably a hit with the crowd at HMT.

Each time I’ve walked past the theatre in recent months, I’ve been struck by the calibre of musicals making their way to the Granite City. I recently saw the incredible Tony-award winning Dear Evan Hansen during its Aberdeen run, which is possibly why my standards for shows are currently so high.

That said, Cruel Intentions at HMT is certainly another standout to add to the list.

The show runs until April 12. You can buy tickets on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

