Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Aberdeen Student Show’s Seagully Blonde, a love letter to the Broch

It was honestly one of the best things I have seen on stage this year, and that's not just because of the two honorable mentions The Press and Journal received.

Read our review of Seagully Blonde, this year's Aberdeen Student Show. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Rebecca Buchan

It’s my favourite time of year and that’s because the student show is back in town.

If you have never experienced the comedic genius of this annual event, now on its 103rd performance, I could not recommend it more highly.

Every year the most talented of scriptwriters come together to mirror one hit West End show, but with a twist – it’s all set within the north-east of Scotland.

This year’s tale Seagully Blonde followed very closely the story of Legally Blonde. Think Ellie Woods, but born in the Broch – and whose best friend is a seagull called Boozer.

After her boyfriend, who hails from the biggest fishing family in Fraserburgh, dumps her to go to university in the Granite City, our star, whose full name is Kinkell Woods, heads off on her own adventure, turning in her hairdressing scissors to become the best lawyer the halls of Aberdeen Sheriff Court have ever seen.

The latest Aberdeen Student Show, Seagully Blonde has opened this week. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Script is such a clever yet hilarious social commentary of north-east life

The highly intelligent wit of the script not only followed the storylines and scores of a number of popular shows, but also delivered such detailed insights and social commentary on the psyches of north-east residents. They nailed the region’s particular sense of humour to a tee.

It hit all the controversial topics ranging from LEZs, bus gates, Aberdeen City Council, Union Terrace Gardens, and of course the famous rivalry between Brochers and Bloo Toonsers.

The Aberdeen Student Show is a standout in the north-east calendar. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

I won’t give too much away because I genuinely want you to all go and enjoy it as much as I do, but just trust me when I say you won’t stop smiling the whole way through.

There was talent aplenty

And now on to the talent. I honestly couldn’t fault one of the young actors or actresses on stage, however there are some special mentions that are definitely deserved.

Ella Silver, as our lead Kinkell Woods, was everything that character should have been and more.

Amanda Haggart, who played Grunnie Peg, had me in stitches the whole night and her Broch accent was spot on.

I just couldn’t find enough praise for the incredible cast of the Aberdeen Student Show this year. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Meanwhile Emmah Chibesakunda, who I praised for her role in Lyric’s Witches of Eastwick, was a real star in last night’s performance, as she took on the role of the gobby gull.

Her comic timing and delivery was truly impeccable.

And we can’t forget the boys with Finlay Keir, as Anton Deck, and Conor McGarry, as Professor Calaholmes, both delivering memorable performances.

And if I could pick one stand out moment from the show, it would be the opening of the second act, when six HMP Grampian divas delivered their own version of Chicago’s famous Cell Block Tango – a moment of theatre genius.

The show is running until Saturday, and I would challenge anyone to go and not enjoy it. I would argue this is impossible. You can buy tickets, while you can, here.

Conversation