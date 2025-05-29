Review: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake simply sensational as it takes to Aberdeen’s HM Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake simply sensational as it takes to Aberdeen’s HM Theatre

I had wondered if the production could live up to my sky-high expectations...

Matthew Borne's Swan Lake takes to HM Theatre.
Matthew Borne's Swan Lake takes to HM Theatre.
By Rebecca Buchan

I vividly remember the first time I saw Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, and I was convinced it was the best production I had ever witnessed on stage.

And last night, as it took to the Granite City for its 30th anniversary tour, I became an even bigger believer.

I am a huge ballet fan, especially for someone who stopped wearing a tutu when I was about 8.

But nothing compares to the feelings this piece of art evokes from the audience.

I’m not sure, but I do believe last night’s performance was the first time I’ve ever experienced the audience audibly cheering at the end of act one.

It is almost hard to put into words just how good this is.

From the first haunting note to the final dramatic moment, it was a performance that utterly consumed me.

Male swans are key to Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Matthew Borne’s Swan Lake is a must-see show. Image: APA

This production broke new ground when it first premiered in 1995 by replacing the traditionally female swans with an all-male ensemble.

Three decades on, that decision still feels revolutionary — not just for its boldness, but because it works so completely.

The male swans bring a physicality, ferocity, and rawness to the stage that mirrors the power and elegance of real swans more closely than any ballet I’ve seen.

The dancers’ movement is animalistic yet artistic, and impeccably portrays both beauty and threat.

There’s also something visceral about the way the swans move. They ripple across the stage with wing-like arms that strike out in bursts of strength and sudden grace.

Rather than the typical portrayal of dainty little swans, these dancers are intense, proud, and untamed — and in that, they feel astonishingly real.

Rory Macleod is utterly mesmerising in Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake runs until May 31. Image: APA

The central Swan, played by Rory Macleod, was utterly mesmerising. But the magic happened when the swans came together and dominated the stage, it was uttlely breathtaking.

The choreography is powerful, emotive and funny. Contemporary to its core, yet it stays utterly true to the traditional Swan Lake in so many ways.

From the use of shadows to the vocal hissing of the swans the tiny intricate details brought a whole other dimension to the Tchaikovsky classic.

As the curtain went down for the final time the audience was clearly in agreement with me. An immediate standing ovation was more than deserved.

My verdict:

The last time I was fortunate enough to see this masterpiece was in 2018 and I am seriously considering purchasing tickets to watch it again this weekend. I don’t want to wait another seven years before the opportunity arises again.

I could not recommend this more highly.

You can buy your tickets here.

