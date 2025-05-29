Review: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake simply sensational as it takes to Aberdeen’s HM Theatre

I vividly remember the first time I saw Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, and I was convinced it was the best production I had ever witnessed on stage.

And last night, as it took to the Granite City for its 30th anniversary tour, I became an even bigger believer.

I am a huge ballet fan, especially for someone who stopped wearing a tutu when I was about 8.

But nothing compares to the feelings this piece of art evokes from the audience.

I’m not sure, but I do believe last night’s performance was the first time I’ve ever experienced the audience audibly cheering at the end of act one.

It is almost hard to put into words just how good this is.

From the first haunting note to the final dramatic moment, it was a performance that utterly consumed me.

Male swans are key to Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

This production broke new ground when it first premiered in 1995 by replacing the traditionally female swans with an all-male ensemble.

Three decades on, that decision still feels revolutionary — not just for its boldness, but because it works so completely.

The male swans bring a physicality, ferocity, and rawness to the stage that mirrors the power and elegance of real swans more closely than any ballet I’ve seen.

The dancers’ movement is animalistic yet artistic, and impeccably portrays both beauty and threat.

There’s also something visceral about the way the swans move. They ripple across the stage with wing-like arms that strike out in bursts of strength and sudden grace.

Rather than the typical portrayal of dainty little swans, these dancers are intense, proud, and untamed — and in that, they feel astonishingly real.

Rory Macleod is utterly mesmerising in Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

The central Swan, played by Rory Macleod, was utterly mesmerising. But the magic happened when the swans came together and dominated the stage, it was uttlely breathtaking.

The choreography is powerful, emotive and funny. Contemporary to its core, yet it stays utterly true to the traditional Swan Lake in so many ways.

From the use of shadows to the vocal hissing of the swans the tiny intricate details brought a whole other dimension to the Tchaikovsky classic.

As the curtain went down for the final time the audience was clearly in agreement with me. An immediate standing ovation was more than deserved.

My verdict:

The last time I was fortunate enough to see this masterpiece was in 2018 and I am seriously considering purchasing tickets to watch it again this weekend. I don’t want to wait another seven years before the opportunity arises again.

I could not recommend this more highly.

You can buy your tickets here.