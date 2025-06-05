REVIEW: Get Up And Tie Your Fingers at The Florians Theatre, Inverness

I found myself in Eyemouth last summer, and chanced upon a very moving public sculpture.

It’s called Widows and Bairns, and commemorates Scotland’s worst fishing disaster which unfolded off the coast of Eyemouth on Friday October 14 1881, Black Friday.

A storm had come up from nowhere, and overcame the fishing fleet as it raced towards the safety of Eyemouth harbour.

Within sight of their helpless, screaming wives, mothers and children, 189 men died, all but 70 of them from the town.

The Black Friday sculpture, by Jill Watson, is like a 5m long narrow harbour wall, topped with tiny anguished figures, all of them based on the people affected by the terrible tragedy.

I shed a tear at that point and little thought I would shed a tear over the tragedy again less than a year later, in The Florians’ terrific production of Get Up And Tie Your Fingers in Inverness.

Get Up And Tie Your Fingers in Inverness is unmissable

Ann Coburn’s play is set in Eyemouth, and features three women in the summer of 1881.

Unbeknown to them, they’re soon to suffer huge personal losses in the tragedy.

For director Fiona Black, Coburn’s cleverly crafted script must have been a joy to work with.

It’s a three-hander, with Morag Barron playing the fly old fishwife Janet; Rosalyn Paton playing Jean, a woman haunted by shame and tragedy; and Jay MacGregor playing Molly, Jean’s exuberant teenage daughter.

The main drama that summer was how to persuade Molly to become a herring girl, when she had set her sights ‘beyond the harbour walls’ and wanted to become a lady’s maid and to travel.

Unacceptable ambition in the fishing community and her mother will hear none of it.

So canny neighbour Janet regales Molly with enticing tales of how she travelled to Yarmouth with a crew of herring girls, and wins her round.

Meanwhile, Molly’s mother Jean cleans and cleans the house, obsessively, in a pact she has made with God.

We gradually learn the heartbreaking reason why, and I won’t reveal it here, but it harks back to a time of cholera in the town.

A vivid picture of the lives of herring girls

The first half of the play gradually paints a picture of the lives of herring lassies, their ups and downs, their suffering, humour, wit and resilience.

The second half deals with that sunlit, deceptively calm October Friday when the fishing fleet set sail from Eyemouth, despite misgivings by some.

We live through what happened through the eyes of all three women, and it’s heart-breaking.

But these women are tough. They refuse to give in to heart-rending tragedy, and eventually find their way through the darkness to rebuilding their lives together.

The actresses give compelling performances

Morag, Rosalyn and Jay give their roles impressive commitment and passion, making their performances compelling and absorbing.

They are three very different characters, and the light and shade they emanate on stage offer the audience a compassionate insight, not just into the story of the Eyemouth tragedy, but into the lot of the hundreds of herring lasses in our country who sacrificed so much chasing the silver darlings for a meagre living.

Congratulations to Allen Perrin and the back stage crew for the clever set, sound and lighting.

Get Up And Tie Your Fingers runs until Saturday June 7 at 7.30pm at The Florians Theatre, Inverness. Click here for tickets.