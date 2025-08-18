What if your grandma was the nurse of the Nazi ‘Angel of Death’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment Theatre

What if your grandma was the nurse of the Nazi ‘Angel of Death’?

Lemon Tree show puts the spotlight on a young woman’s journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her family.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Beth Paterson sits on a chair surrounded by books on stage
Actor and playwright Beth Paterson examines her grandma's backstory through Niusia.

Niusia in Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season is an insightful and funny one-woman show you won’t want to miss.

Niusia (pronounced noo-sha), winner of the Scotsman Fringe First award, will be staged at the Lemon Tree at the end of August as part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season.

It’s a one-woman show that stars Australian artist Beth Paterson, who also wrote the play at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Melbourne.

She weaves together her memories and anecdotes passed down through her family to find out the story behind her Polish grandmother, Niusia.

Beth discovers that the woman who scolded her as a child was a vivacious and charming woman who dreamt of becoming a doctor.

Niusia was eventually forced to do medical work in Auschwitz – at the medical facility where Nazi eugenicist Josef Mengele conducted his experiments on identical twins.

After surviving the Holocaust, Niusia set up a new life in Australia.

Beth recalled: “(My nana) passed away when I was 13 or 14 and the time for which I knew her was a difficult time. She was quite unwell so my memories of her are vivid but quite painful.”

“At the time, I did not yet have any sense of the different worlds in which we occupied geographically, historically.”

Beth Paterson in the spotlight as she sits on a chair on stage, holding a book titled 'Mengele'
Beth reflects on her grandma’s Holocaust experience.

Beth’s co-creator and director, Kat Yates, helped to refine her ideas and bring them to life on stage.

Kat said: “One of the things that grabbed me was that I learnt from Beth very early on that her grandma was Josef Mengele’s nurse. It was so gobsmacking to me that this figure in history was related to my friend’s grandmother.

“It stuck in my head that we treat Holocaust survivors with a lot of respect. But what about the bits we don’t tell? What about the elements of their lives that are difficult? And what about the families that have to hold those stories?”

Safety measures and comic relief

Beth Paterson smiles as she sits on a chair surrounded by books in the show 'Niusia'
Infused with humour, the play confronts its audience with hard truths.

While the show tackles some distressing material, both Beth and Kathryn were adamant about using ‘safety measures’.

Kat explained: “We don’t know people’s history. We don’t know their experiences. So we have built in lots of safety measures so you can come and go as you please.

“We should be able to tell difficult stories and hard truths that society may not want to hear at this given point. But always with the idea that you, as an audience member, are held safely and that the performer is not being traumatised on stage. That’s very important.”

It also helps that the play is infused it with so much humour.

Beth said: “There’s so much laughter in the show. It’s really about giving the audience a release through breath and through laughing.”

A sense of identity

Niusia has allowed Beth to reflect on her own sense of identity.

She said: “As I did more research and more learning into the history from which I emerge, I discovered that my love of learning, my family’s obsession with books are incredibly Jewish.

“I really became very proud of my heritage. It made me pay attention and listen and question things.”

theatre spotlight shines on Beth Paterson as she stands holding a booklet titled 'Jazz Standards'
Through the play, Beth finds pride in her Jewish identity.

Through Beth’s journey, audiences are invited to reflect on their own experiences of navigating the complexities of identity amid the shifting landscapes of culture.

Beth noted: “We premiered this work as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival between October 2 and 8 2023. Our penultimate show was on October 7 (when Hamas launched deadly attacks on Israel).

“So we took stock and spent about a year to figure out how this work could continue to exist in a post-October 7 world.

“We did some significant rewrites. It was a very delicate, fairly painful process, but incredibly fruitful.”

Kat added: “We are very proud that Niusia has a very strong anti-war message. War hurts everyone and the children of survivors carry the legacy of that hurt. The impact of that is not in one or two but in several generations.”

See Different!

Niusia’s lessons tie in neatly with the theme of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season this year, urging audiences to ‘See Different!’

The International Season is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to access a range of performances that span cultures and continents. There’s an emphasis on performances that are unique and never before seen in Aberdeen.

So don’t miss this one-night-only show at the Lemon Tree!

Book your tickets now to see Niusia in Aberdeen.

Conversation