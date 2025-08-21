REVIEW: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at Eden Court, Inverness, by Starlight Musical Theatre

Let’s cut straight to the quick — superlatives aren’t superlative enough for Starlight’s production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which opened last night at Eden Court in Inverness.

Being used to the high standard which gives Inverness a special place in the amateur theatre scene, I knew Starlight would pull out all the stops.

But this was in a league of its own.

As I was being uplifted and exhilarated by scene after scene in this long production, I had to remind myself that I was watching a cast of mainly very young people.

There was nothing amateur about the 50-strong chorus who danced and sang with incredible prowess in the many exuberant set-pieces throughout the musical version of Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

There was nothing amateur about the set or the lighting.

There was absolutely nothing amateur about 13-year-old Joey Macrae’s performance as Charlie Bucket.

In the lead role alongside Liam Macaskill as Willy Wonka, Joey had to hold the show in scene after scene, and he proved he could — apparently effortlessly.

He has the rare ability to sing, dance and act all at the same time, all with perfect restraint and poise in a role that requires him to be unfailingly nice and polite.

No wonder he is heading to Glasgow soon to start training at the Dance School of Scotland.

Look out for his name in lights.

Liam is a veteran star of many a musical in Inverness.

Last year he played Captain Von Trapp in Starlight’s Sound Of Music, with Shrek in Shrek The Musical and David in Sunshine On Leith among his other more recent roles.

As Willy Wonka he is a flamboyant and commanding presence on stage, with a voice to match.

The plot is as flimsy as a chocolate wrapper, but no matter. It’s Dahl, so it just keeps on getting weirder and weirder.

Charlie Bucket lives in poverty with his mum and all four grandparents, but he’s heard fantastical tales about Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory high on the hill above.

When the newspaper announces that Wonka has hidden five Golden Tickets in Wonka Bars and the finders of these tickets will be invited to a tour of the factory, Wonka mania sweeps the world.

Four pretty unpleasant duos each win a coveted ticket.

The Gloops from Bavaria, festooned with sausages and cliches.

The glitzy Beauregardes from the States, she a gum-chewing pop queen.

The Salts from Russia, spoiled little Veruca dancing exquisitely in a tutu, played by my colleague Lauren Robertson of the Sunday Post. (We’ve never seen this side of her in the office.)

I also loved Graeme Livingstone as her giant of a doting dad, Oleg.

The TeaVees from suburbia, with mum played by Margo Fraser swigging happily out of the turps bottle as she coercively controls her brattish social-media obsessed son, Mike (Ethan Foxcroft).

The concept gives rein to some of Roald Dahl’s darkest fantasies once the winners are inside the Wonka factory, as he dishes out grisly ends to these obnoxious and irritating characters.

Gloop (Liam Hasson) is devoured by a fudge machine, Veruca is dismembered by squirrels, Violet Beauregarde (Emily MacDonald) swells up and bursts, while Mike Teavee is shrunk to doll size.

And to think the show has had some of the least acceptable excesses of the original 1964 book excised out of it for modern consumption!

It’s brilliant fun, and a tour de force to tuck under the belt of Starlight company directors Shirley and Peter Kelly.

Their commitment to bringing on new and young talent has paid off in spades in this breathtaking showcase production.

Everyone involved in the show, from the backstage crew and musicians to the meanest squirrel and the silliest Oompa-Loompa deserves a lifetime supply of Wonka’s latest Dubai chocolate and Eternal Gobstoppers.

The unmissable Charlie And The Chocolate Factory runs at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, until Saturday August 23.