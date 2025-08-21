REVIEW: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at Eden Court, Inverness, by Starlight Musical Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at Eden Court, Inverness, by Starlight Musical Theatre

We may not get many West End shows coming to Inverness - but who needs them when we have the extraordinary home-grown talent of Starlight Musical Theatre?

Starlight Musical Theatre performers in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness.
A scene from Starlight Musical Theatre's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.
By Susy Macaulay

Let’s cut straight to the quick — superlatives aren’t superlative enough for Starlight’s production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which opened last night at Eden Court in Inverness.

Being used to the high standard which gives Inverness a special place in the amateur theatre scene, I knew Starlight would pull out all the stops.

But this was in a league of its own.

As I was being uplifted and exhilarated by scene after scene in this long production, I had to remind myself that I was watching a cast of mainly very young people.

The talented young cast of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory on stage.
The talented cast of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

There was nothing amateur about the 50-strong chorus who danced and sang with incredible prowess in the many exuberant set-pieces throughout the musical version of Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

There was nothing amateur about the set or the lighting.

There was absolutely nothing amateur about 13-year-old Joey Macrae’s performance as Charlie Bucket.

In the lead role alongside Liam Macaskill as Willy Wonka, Joey had to hold the show in scene after scene, and he proved he could — apparently effortlessly.

Joey Macrae, 13, in the role of Charlie Bucket in Starlight Musical Theatre's production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
Joey Macrae plays Charlie Bucket in Starlight Musical Theatre’s production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

He has the rare ability to sing, dance and act all at the same time, all with perfect restraint and poise in a role that requires him to be unfailingly nice and polite.

No wonder he is heading to Glasgow soon to start training at the Dance School of Scotland.

Look out for his name in lights.

Liam Macaskill as Willy Wonka, with young cast members, in front of a striking night-time set.
Liam Macaskill as Willy Wonka. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Liam is a veteran star of many a musical in Inverness.

Last year he played Captain Von Trapp in Starlight’s Sound Of Music, with Shrek in Shrek The Musical and David in Sunshine On Leith among his other more recent roles.

As Willy Wonka he is a flamboyant and commanding presence on stage, with a voice to match.

The plot is as flimsy as a chocolate wrapper, but no matter. It’s Dahl, so it just keeps on getting weirder and weirder.

Charlie's grandparents learn about the Golden Ticket competition.
Charlie’s grandparents learn about the Golden Ticket competition. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Charlie Bucket lives in poverty with his mum and all four grandparents, but he’s heard fantastical tales about Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory high on the hill above.

When the newspaper announces that Wonka has hidden five Golden Tickets in Wonka Bars and the finders of these tickets will be invited to a tour of the factory, Wonka mania sweeps the world.

Four pretty unpleasant duos each win a coveted ticket.

The Gloops from Bavaria, festooned with sausages and cliches.

The glitzy Beauregardes from the States, she a gum-chewing pop queen.

Lauren Robertson as Veruca Salt.
Lauren Robertson as Veruca Salt. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

The Salts from Russia, spoiled little Veruca dancing exquisitely in a tutu, played by my colleague Lauren Robertson of the Sunday Post. (We’ve never seen this side of her in the office.)

I also loved Graeme Livingstone as her giant of a doting dad, Oleg.

The TeaVees from suburbia, with mum played by Margo Fraser swigging happily out of the turps bottle as she coercively controls her brattish social-media obsessed son, Mike (Ethan Foxcroft).

The concept gives rein to some of Roald Dahl’s darkest fantasies once the winners are inside the Wonka factory, as he dishes out grisly ends to these obnoxious and irritating characters.

Ethan Foxcroft as Mike Teavee.
Ethan Foxcroft as Mike Teavee.  Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Gloop (Liam Hasson) is devoured by a fudge machine, Veruca is dismembered by squirrels, Violet Beauregarde (Emily MacDonald) swells up and bursts, while Mike Teavee is shrunk to doll size.

And to think the show has had some of the least acceptable excesses of the original 1964 book excised out of it for modern consumption!

It’s brilliant fun, and a tour de force to tuck under the belt of Starlight company directors Shirley and Peter Kelly.

Charlie becomes heir to the Willy Wonka factory.
Happy ending: Charlie becomes heir to the Willy Wonka factory. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Their commitment to bringing on new and young talent has paid off in spades in this breathtaking showcase production.

Everyone involved in the show, from the backstage crew and musicians to the meanest squirrel and the silliest Oompa-Loompa deserves a lifetime supply of Wonka’s latest Dubai chocolate and Eternal Gobstoppers.

The unmissable Charlie And The Chocolate Factory runs at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, until Saturday August 23.

