Tick, Tick… Boom! review: An energetic performance that will have you crying with laughter – and tears

Hallirackit Theatre's opening night of Tick, Tick... Boom! led to a standing ovation. Here's what reviewer Joanna Bremner thought of the performance.

Hallirackit Theatre's performance of Tick, Tick... Boom! Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer
By Joanna Bremner

From the first few seconds of Tick, Tick… Boom! at The Lemon Tree, you’re transported into the frenetic, anxious mind of the one and only Jonathan Larson.

The American composer, best known for writing his hit musical Rent, also created this semi-autobiographical monologue.

You hear Jon’s voice before you see him – portrayed by Kenneth Lypka – accompanied by a rhythmic ticking noise.

Kenneth as Jon. Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer

This, a manifestation of his anxieties, is a recurring motif throughout the show. The tension is palpable, emphasised by the proximity of the audience to The Lemon Tree’s performance space.

A high-energy performance from the get-go, we are tugged along with Jon as he questions his career choices – and pretty much everything else – with the explosive opening number 30/90, expressing his dread as he nears his 30th birthday.

How was Tick Tick Boom in Aberdeen?

We fall in love with the hilarious duo of Jon and his best friend, Michael (played by Ethan Lumsden), in No More. Only to have our hearts shattered when Mike’s illness becomes apparent later in the show.

Tick, Tick… Boom! had a strong cast. Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer

In No More, the friends both relish and mock the trials of living in New York in their twenties (showering in the kitchen, illegal gas heaters, faulty wiring).

Michael’s comedic timing is flawless, and there are several belly laugh moments from the audience.

Conor Mcgarry almost steals the show in the brief role of a dishwasher – don’t ask – but also in several smaller roles too which send the audience into hysterics. He plays a smarmy shopkeeper, a disappointed father and, most hilariously, Rosa, Jon’s pessimistic agent.

Conor Mcgarry sends the audience into stitches in the role of Jon’s disappointed dad. Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer

Also notable is the performance of Sunday, in which the key actors and ensemble poke fun at brunching New Yorkers. There are perfectly-executed close-knit harmonies, and some beautiful belts from Kenneth as Jon (who’s donned a pink striped apron for the occasion).

In Therapy, we see Fiona Crichton – who plays Jon’s girlfriend, Susan – show off her vocal range. The comedic choreography draws out each ridiculous argument of the couple who can’t seem to decide who’s in the wrong.

Jon and Michael steal the show with comedic timing and emotional range

The gut-wrenching Real Life is heart-breaking. Ethan’s vocal talent clearly matches his knack for comedic timing. A stellar performance.

Ethan Lumsden tugged on our heartstrings as Michael. Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer

The even more painful Why recounts Jon and Michael’s lifelong friendship, soon to be cut short by Mike’s passing.

Jon is left alone to face his grief in this song, as even the musicians leave the stage to leave Kenneth (Jon) on his own for this emotional solo as he takes to the piano.

This ballad could only have been improved with a slight re-blocking. The positioning of the piano means that we can’t see Jon’s face for this key moment in the show, which I found slightly disappointing.

Kenneth Lypka as Jon. Image: Dan Stoneman @compulsivephotographer

The beautiful duet of Come To Your Senses deserves a mention too. An almost Singin’ in the Rain-style moment, both Fiona Crichton and Sarah Smith share the vocals. An elegant tonality in both voices, this is an epic rendition filled with yearning.

Ending with a full audience standing ovation, it’s not just me who loved the performance.

Andrew Garfield in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! movie. Image: Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock (12768635d)

I loved the 2021 movie featuring Andrew Garfield. This performance was true to the musical’s bohemian spirit, with gorgeous vocals, a realistic set and superb acting too.

Though it has made me dread turning 30 in a few years even more!

Find out more about Tick, Tick… Boom! at The Lemon Tree here: https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/tick-tick-boom/

Conversation