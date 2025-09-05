Book of Mormon review: Controversial and hilarious Aberdeen performance earns a full standing ovation

The Book of Mormon is a musical that doesn’t have a few standout hit numbers.

No, the musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone (creators of South Park) and Bobby Lopez (co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen) comprises of hit after hit.

There is no second act lull or time spent waiting for the best song to come along. Each number is a flashy, catchy, uproariously funny spectacle.

And the cast did these songs justice too.

I have never heard His Majesty’s Theatre so full of laughter. No, not even at the panto.

Look out for their hilarious nod to former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

Book of Mormon Aberdeen review: Cast bursting with energy and enthusiasm

It is an energetic opening that grabs you from the get-go.

Soon, we’re treated to Hello! perhaps the most well-known from the show’s discography.

It is a faultless, pitch-perfect rollercoaster that makes clear to anyone in the audience in doubt – leave your principles at the door.

The opening number begins a capella, with only doorbell chimes to keep the singers on time.

It is a masterclass in perfectionism, a well-rehearsed rendition of a song that can easily go sideways if one performer is just a second off. Bravo.

We’re promptly introduced to the musical’s unlikely hero – a Mormon who has never actually read The Book of Mormon – Elder Arnold Cunningham, played by actor Sam Glen.

I am well-versed with the Broadway recording, in which Josh Gad (known for playing Olaf in Disney’s Frozen) played the role.

I am happy to say that Sam gave Josh a run for his money: he’s consistently hilarious, line after line, with perfect comedic timing.

Sam, who performed in the Olivier-nominated Midsummer Mechanicals, nails Cunningham’s awkward, excitable demeanour without giving a one-dimensional performance.

He commands the stage for his first solo Man Up, packed with impressive belts, which is a vibrant, get-up-on-your-feet number to close Act 1.

It is a more restrained performance from Adam Bailey who plays Elder Price (a straight-laced Mormon in comparison to his obnoxious mission companion).

The character’s disinterest in his mission at times translates to some slightly poor annunciation from Bailey.

But he makes up for this with his own faultless belts in the hilarious You and Me (But Mostly Me).

Later, with his rendition of the reckoning solo I Believe, he wows again with high notes.

A strong ensemble behind the talented duo

While these two undoubtedly steal the show, the ensemble are full of that same energy and wit.

Tom Bales, who plays Elder McKinley, was particularly brilliant.

Leading the Mormons in the iconic Turn It Off, he’s camp, charismatic and very, very funny.

Ensemble cast member Benjamin Cameron is hilarious in this number too, and throughout the show.

You’ll be singing this song all the way home – and probably the next morning too.

Bales also shines in the chaotic brilliance that is Spooky Mormon Hell Dream, which likens an unfaithful Mormon to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Nyah Nish’s performance as Nabalungi is perhaps the most serious role in this musical.

We feel for her during Sal Tlay Ka Siti, a classic “I want” musical number. The typical framework doesn’t make her performance any less gut-wrenching. Some beautiful belts from Nyah here, which return with gusto in the song’s reprise in Act 2.

She also gets us giggling during the euphemistic duet Baptise Me.

Review: The Book of Mormon in Aberdeen is a must-see

I may be biased because this is one of my favourite musicals, but The Book of Mormon really is a must-see.

This tops the West End production I saw back in 2017. There are so many laugh-out-loud moments, but on top of the comedy, the choreography and the singing is on the whole, top tier.

If you’re easily offended, this is not the show for you. But with the way His Majesty’s Theatre boomed with laughter, it clearly hit the spot for lots of us.