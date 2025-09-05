Book of Mormon review: Controversial and hilarious Aberdeen performance earns a full standing ovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

Book of Mormon review: Controversial and hilarious Aberdeen performance earns a full standing ovation

The Book of Mormon runs at His Majesty's Theatre from Friday September 5 to Saturday September 20 - here's why you should go see it.

The Book of Mormon cast perform 'I Am Africa'. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
The Book of Mormon cast perform 'I Am Africa'. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Joanna Bremner

The Book of Mormon is a musical that doesn’t have a few standout hit numbers.

No, the musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone (creators of South Park) and Bobby Lopez (co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen) comprises of hit after hit.

There is no second act lull or time spent waiting for the best song to come along. Each number is a flashy, catchy, uproariously funny spectacle.

And the cast did these songs justice too.

I have never heard His Majesty’s Theatre so full of laughter. No, not even at the panto.

Look out for their hilarious nod to former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

Book of Mormon Aberdeen review: Cast bursting with energy and enthusiasm

It is an energetic opening that grabs you from the get-go.

Soon, we’re treated to Hello! perhaps the most well-known from the show’s discography.

It is a faultless, pitch-perfect rollercoaster that makes clear to anyone in the audience in doubt – leave your principles at the door.

The Book of Mormon UK Tour cast performing in Edinburgh. Image: Book of Mormon/Andrew Welsh.

The opening number begins a capella, with only doorbell chimes to keep the singers on time.

It is a masterclass in perfectionism, a well-rehearsed rendition of a song that can easily go sideways if one performer is just a second off. Bravo.

We’re promptly introduced to the musical’s unlikely hero – a Mormon who has never actually read The Book of Mormon – Elder Arnold Cunningham, played by actor Sam Glen.

Actor Sam Glen sent the audience into stitches with his performance as Elder Cunningham.

I am well-versed with the Broadway recording, in which Josh Gad (known for playing Olaf in Disney’s Frozen) played the role.

I am happy to say that Sam gave Josh a run for his money: he’s consistently hilarious, line after line, with perfect comedic timing.

Sam, who performed in the Olivier-nominated Midsummer Mechanicals, nails Cunningham’s awkward, excitable demeanour without giving a one-dimensional performance.

He commands the stage for his first solo Man Up, packed with impressive belts, which is a vibrant, get-up-on-your-feet number to close Act 1.

Adam Bailey as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon musical.

It is a more restrained performance from Adam Bailey who plays Elder Price (a straight-laced Mormon in comparison to his obnoxious mission companion).

The character’s disinterest in his mission at times translates to some slightly poor annunciation from Bailey.

But he makes up for this with his own faultless belts in the hilarious You and Me (But Mostly Me).

Later, with his rendition of the reckoning solo I Believe, he wows again with high notes.

A strong ensemble behind the talented duo

While these two undoubtedly steal the show, the ensemble are full of that same energy and wit.

Tom Bales, who plays Elder McKinley, was particularly brilliant.

The Book of Mormon cast perform <em>Turn It Off.</em>

Leading the Mormons in the iconic Turn It Off, he’s camp, charismatic and very, very funny.

Ensemble cast member Benjamin Cameron is hilarious in this number too, and throughout the show.

You’ll be singing this song all the way home – and probably the next morning too.

Bales also shines in the chaotic brilliance that is Spooky Mormon Hell Dream, which likens an unfaithful Mormon to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Sam Glen (Elder Cunningham) and Nyah Nish (Nabalungi) in <em>Baptise Me</em>.

Nyah Nish’s performance as Nabalungi is perhaps the most serious role in this musical.

We feel for her during Sal Tlay Ka Siti, a classic “I want” musical number. The typical framework doesn’t make her performance any less gut-wrenching. Some beautiful belts from Nyah here, which return with gusto in the song’s reprise in Act 2.

She also gets us giggling during the euphemistic duet Baptise Me. 

Review: The Book of Mormon in Aberdeen is a must-see

I may be biased because this is one of my favourite musicals, but The Book of Mormon really is a must-see.

This tops the West End production I saw back in 2017. There are so many laugh-out-loud moments, but on top of the comedy, the choreography and the singing is on the whole, top tier.

If you’re easily offended, this is not the show for you. But with the way His Majesty’s Theatre boomed with laughter, it clearly hit the spot for lots of us.

Conversation