Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Dial M for Murder by The Florians, Inverness

A first rate production of this iconic Hitchcock thriller.

A scene from Dial M for Murder by The Florians of Inverness.
A scene from Dial M for Murder by The Florians of Inverness. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.
By Susy Macaulay

Dial M for Murder is one of my favourite Hitchcock movies.

I’ve settled down with pleasant anticipation to watch it many times.

I’ve usually forgotten all the twists and turns of the plot, but generally remember there’s a grisly murder scene with a pair of scissors, and a key is the key to unravelling the plot.

So when The Florians of Inverness announced Dial M as their September show, I couldn’t wait, while at the same time hoping I wouldn’t be disappointed, as a Hitchcock movie is a very hard act to follow.

I wasn’t disappointed.

A picture of an old fashioned black telephone on a desk in the stage production.
The telephone sat brooding through the production in the delightful 1950s set. image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

I was immediately immersed in the show thanks to a stunning period set designed and lit by Florians talented old hand Allen Perrin.

The 1950s, when this play was written, were a glamorous time when people dressed to the nines for dinner and the theatre, and the elegant costumes didn’t disappoint either.

A story of revenge and greed

The scene is a chic flat in Maida Vale, inhabited by glamorous couple Tony and Margot Wendice.

Tony is a retired tennis pro, Margot a wealthy socialite.

Neil Macdonald as Tony Wendice sitting looking thoughtful on a bed in the production.
Neil Macdonald as the devious and scheming Tony Wendice. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

But all is not well in the Wendice household, as Margot is having an affair with Mark Halliday, a crime fiction writer.

And Tony, played by Neil Macdonald has found out.

Tony is the unforgiving, vindictive and scheming type, and Macdonald captured him perfectly with a masterly, measured performance.

He hatches a convoluted plan to pay a sleazy acquaintance from school, Charles Swann, now known as Captain Lesgate, played by Tom Masterton, to murder Margot in what will be staged as a robbery gone wrong.

Tom Masterton as Captain Lesgate being drawn into the murder plot by the manipulative Tony Wendice. 
Tom Masterton as Captain Lesgate being drawn into the murder plot by the manipulative Tony Wendice.  Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Both Macdonald and Masterton excelled in the long scene where Tony must draw Lesgate into his dastardly plot.

I loved the way Masterton reacted to Macdonald’s long speechifying, at first horrified by his plan but then won over by the prospect of a large fee.

Macdonald captured the affected accent and macho arrogance of the era magnificently.

Dynamic directing

Both actors excelled in their stage business, and much credit goes to director Trevor Nicol for the dynamism which the show managed to maintain, despite each scene of the Frederick Knott play being incredibly wordy.

Things go horribly wrong for Tony when Margot manages to murder Lesgate, instead of the other way round.

Alison as Margot and Matthias as Max in a scene from Dial M for Murder.
Alison as Margot and Matthias as Max in a scene from The Florians production of Dial M for Murder. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Alison Ożóg as Margot sparkles in the early scenes when she’s with her lover, Max and wearing Grace Kelly-esque gowns and jewellery; but by the time she’s facing the death penalty after being accused of Lesgate’s murder, she shows complete flatness and despondency.

Ożóg is one of Inverness’s finest musical theatre singer/dancers, so it was a pleasure to see her given the chance to act, plain and simple.

Max is played by Matthias Kremer, also often to be found starring in shows with Inverness Musical Theatre.

Ożóg and Kremer both took lead roles in IMT’s Singin’ in the Rain less than six months ago. They’re hard-working, dedicated thespians much to be lauded for their energy and talent.

Kremer’s Max is a sympathetic, likeable character, well contrasted with the slick and suave Tony.

Max comforts Margot after she's accused of Lesgate's murder.
Max comforts Margot after she’s accused of Lesgate’s murder. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Being a crime writer, Max ends up figuring out Tony’s dastardly scheme and presenting it back to Tony in one of the many clever twists in this plot.

The final character in the five-hander is Inspector Hubbard as an apparently bumbling but actually razor sharp detective who sees right through the web of deceit thrown at him by the Wendices.

Andrew Pyott gave a lovely performance in this role as a kind of Mancunian Columbo.

Sorry but….

Just a couple details bothered me in this production.

The telephone is an important part of the play and it would have been nice to hear the old British ‘dring dring’ but instead we got the American long tone.

That American tone is a bugbear of mine, an inaccuracy in many British vintage dramas these days. Sigh.

I also didn’t like the fleece blanket produced to throw over Lesgate’s body. Recycled plastic bottle fabric, in the 1950s? Just no.

I probably sound petty, but in such a fabulous production, these details slightly let it down for me.

Andrew Pyott as Inspector Hubbard.
Andrew Pyott as an endearing Inspector Hubbard. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography.

Switch off your phones, theatregoers!

And to certain members of the audience, what’s so hard about switching off your phones? Putting them on vibrate doesn’t cut it either. We heard plenty of pinging in the first half and constant buzzing from a persistent caller coming out of someone’s pocket or handbag throughout the first half and into the second.

The actors and everyone else involved in the production didn’t deserve that, nor did the highly engaged audience.

Don’t miss this great show

Dial M for Murder runs at The Florians’ Bught Park theatre until this Saturday September 6. You can book here.

