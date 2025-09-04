REVIEW: Tim Peake – Astronauts at Aberdeen Music Hall

At 53 years old, renowned astronaut Tim Peake cut and impressive figure as he took to the stage in Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

It’s not the easiest thing to stand up in front of an almost-packed house in this 1,300-capacity venue – especially when you’re alone up there on stage.

But the star of this two-hour show – titled The Quest to Explore Space – ensured it passed in the blink of an eye as the first British European Space Agency astronaut took us on a rip-roaring inter-stellar journey.

To be clear, this was not an autobiographical show: It was less about Peake’s own personal story and more about humankind’s story – the quest to master air travel, then space travel.

And what a story it was – told in a smooth and engaging way, with Peake superbly combining insightful commentary with big-screen video clips showcasing the space race between the US and USSR in the Cold War era.

‘Take me to your leader’

The challenge in these shows is to score the perfect combination of education and entertainment – and Peake passed with flying colours.

There were jokes about how US astronauts turned up to press conferences in the 1950s talking about their strict fitness regime, while smoking cigarettes before the gathered media.

Another gag related to astronauts’ anxieties that their spacecraft, on returning to earth, might land by a remote tribe who think they are aliens.

So their bosses amusingly gave them a ‘take me to your leader’ card to cover that eventuality.

But there was, understandably, a serious side too.

Candid about life-threatening risks

Peake did not over-glamourise space travel: He of course spoke of the other-worldly feeling astronauts get when they go on space walks, but also paid tribute to all those who sadly lost their lives in the pursuit of the development of our species.

He was also candid about the reason we no longer go to the moon – a nod to the current world anxiety about the economy – explaining that the US Government had spent £200 billion on various programs to get people to the moon, which is no longer justifiable.

But Peake was very optimistic about the future, with programs such as SpaceX paving the way for more exploration of what’s out there – particularly in light of the newfound ability to re-use rockets.

When the whole audience comes to see one person as the star attraction, the trickiest challenge for them is to balance covering their subject and talking about themselves.

And Peake had this down to a tee.

Aberdeen’s future astronauts

After regaling the audience for the best part of an hour with the history of space travel, there was an interval followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session – before we got back to the main narrative.

What struck me about that Q&A, was that Peake did not shy away from the hard knocks of life.

Some of those in the audience were children – even a group of scouts – and several questions related to how to become an astronaut.

Peake told them there is no one route – and he himself only got a C, D and E in his A levels, before joining the Army and going to university in his 30s to get a degree.

He emphasised that there were many paths to a career in space exploration – but that assessors, in his experience, are much more interested in a candidate’s character than their CV.

Tonight’s star guest encouraged aspiring astronauts to think about their team spirit and how they can help others.

And isn’t that a nice message for such an exemplary figure to share with the youngsters in our community?