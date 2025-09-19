Gallery: The book of Mormon concludes at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Thousands turned out for The Book of Mormon production at His Majesty’s Theatre between Friday September 5 and Saturday September 20.

The hit comedy, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, followed two mismatched missionaries sent far from Salt Lake City on a chaotic adventure.

The musical follows two Mormon missionaries from Salt Lake City, sent to Uganda, hoping for a few baptisms and conversions. Instead, they encounter harsh realities and a particularly ruthless warlord.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie said:

‘It has been a fantastic three weeks with Book of Mormon at HMT. With 9 Tony Awards, 4 Olivier Awards and more than 30 international awards under its belt, this Broadway phenomenon‘s track record speaks for itself, so it’s been great to have it right here with us in Aberdeen.

‘The show has had terrific reviews from press and audiences alike throughout the run and we’ll be sad to see it go. Luckily we’ve got an amazing run of shows coming up throughout October and November to look forward to!’

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns went along on Friday evening to capture fans before the show: