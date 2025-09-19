Gallery: The book of Mormon concludes at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

Gallery: The book of Mormon concludes at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

The musical comedy came from the creators of South Park.

Ben Adams, Stacey Murison, Chloe Marr and Ross Meridith before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ben Adams, Stacey Murison, Chloe Marr and Ross Meridith before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Gemma Bibby & Darrell Benns

Thousands turned out for The Book of Mormon production at His Majesty’s Theatre between Friday September 5 and Saturday September 20.

The hit comedy, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, followed two mismatched missionaries sent far from Salt Lake City on a chaotic adventure.

The musical follows two Mormon missionaries from Salt Lake City, sent to Uganda, hoping for a few baptisms and conversions. Instead, they encounter harsh realities and a particularly ruthless warlord.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie said:

‘It has been a fantastic three weeks with Book of Mormon at HMT. With 9 Tony Awards, 4 Olivier Awards and more than 30 international awards under its belt, this Broadway phenomenon‘s track record speaks for itself, so it’s been great to have it right here with us in Aberdeen.

‘The show has had terrific reviews from press and audiences alike throughout the run and we’ll be sad to see it go. Luckily we’ve got an amazing run of shows coming up throughout October and November to look forward to!’

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns went along on Friday evening to capture fans before the show:

Alexis with her merch! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends ready to enjoy the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Helen and David. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
John, Sarah and Karen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The staff before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Louise and Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cameron and Ross Sutherland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People make their way to the theatre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Katy, Frieda, Phil and Maddie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Callum and Chloe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mia and Gabe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Amanda and Peter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jimmy and Amanda Mowat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends ready to watch the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil and Callum Westwood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson