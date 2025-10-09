Gallery: Hundreds attend A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

Hundreds of musical theatre fans attended A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The show featured a professional cast of four singers performing songs from West End and Broadway favourites, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and others.

The show, now celebrating a decade on the road, brought together four strong vocalists: Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Pamela Byrne, and Adam Gillian.

Fans were photographed arriving at the theatre ahead of the 7:30pm performance.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture musical theatre fans.