Theatre Gallery: Hundreds attend A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre Hundreds of fans attended A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 8 2025. Members of the Birse family pictured on arrival at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Kenny Elrick October 9 2025, 1:12 pm Hundreds of musical theatre fans attended A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The show featured a professional cast of four singers performing songs from West End and Broadway favourites, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and others. The show, now celebrating a decade on the road, brought together four strong vocalists: Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Pamela Byrne, and Adam Gillian. Fans were photographed arriving at the theatre ahead of the 7:30pm performance. Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture musical theatre fans. Natasha Seymour, Megan McNicoll and Ellie Turnbull arrive at His Majesty's Theatre for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Alison Smeaton and Avril Coull arrive at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Nicola Henderson and Pat Stalker arrive at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Karen and Dave Milne pictured inside His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, arriving for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Cindy, Jake and Mark Buchan pictured arriving at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Gillian Baron and Ragen Phillips pictured at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, ahead of A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Members of the Birse family pictured on arrival at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Heidi Robertson and Liz Skinazi pictured enjoying their evening at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday. Karen Fullerton and Georgia Fullerton pictured on arrival at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Alison Kay, Kristin Glen and Betty Glen pictured in the foyer at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, before A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Andrew and Kathleen pictured at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Margret Dyke, Ragnhild Johnston and Sheena Googe pictured in the foyer at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Elizabeth Kelbie and Hannah Kelbie pictured ahead of A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, on Wednesday evening. Emma Mackie and Karen Thow pictured arriving at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Cindy, Jake and Mark Buchan arrive together for A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, on Wednesday evening. Lily East, 12, and Rachel East pictured arriving at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Jean and Ken Maclaren pictured arriving at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening. Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Adam Gillian and Pamela Byrne bow to the crowd at the end of the night.