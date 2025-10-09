Gallery: Hundreds attend A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds attend A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Kenny Elrick

Hundreds of musical theatre fans attended A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The show featured a professional cast of four singers performing songs from West End and Broadway favourites, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and others.

The show, now celebrating a decade on the road, brought together four strong vocalists: Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Pamela Byrne, and Adam Gillian.

Fans were photographed arriving at the theatre ahead of the 7:30pm performance.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture musical theatre fans.

A Night at the Musicals fans at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen — Natasha Seymour, Megan McNicoll and Ellie Turnbull — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Natasha Seymour, Megan McNicoll and Ellie Turnbull arrive at His Majesty’s Theatre for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Alison Smeaton and Avril Coull at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Alison Smeaton and Avril Coull arrive at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Nicola Henderson and Pat Stalker at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Nicola Henderson and Pat Stalker arrive at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Karen and Dave Milne at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Karen and Dave Milne pictured inside His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, arriving for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Gillian Baron and Ragen Phillips at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Gillian Baron and Ragen Phillips pictured at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, ahead of A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Birse family at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, attending A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Members of the Birse family pictured on arrival at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Heidi Robertson and Liz Skinazi at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, attending A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Heidi Robertson and Liz Skinazi pictured enjoying their evening at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday.
Karen Fullerton and Georgia Fullerton at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Karen Fullerton and Georgia Fullerton pictured on arrival at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Alison Kay, Kristin Glen and Betty Glen at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Alison Kay, Kristin Glen and Betty Glen pictured in the foyer at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, before A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Andrew and Kathleen at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, attending A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Andrew and Kathleen pictured at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Margret Dyke, Ragnhild Johnston and Sheena Googe at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Margret Dyke, Ragnhild Johnston and Sheena Googe pictured in the foyer at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Elizabeth Kelbie and Hannah Kelbie at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Elizabeth Kelbie and Hannah Kelbie pictured ahead of A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, on Wednesday evening.
Emma Mackie and Karen Thow at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Emma Mackie and Karen Thow pictured arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Cindy, Jake and Mark Buchan attending A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Cindy, Jake and Mark Buchan arrive together for A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, on Wednesday evening.
Lily East and Rachel East at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, attending A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Lily East, 12, and Rachel East pictured arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Jean and Ken Maclaren at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, attending A Night at the Musicals — Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Jean and Ken Maclaren pictured arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, for A Night at the Musicals on Wednesday evening.
Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Adam Gillian and Pamela Byrne bow to the crowd at the end of the night.