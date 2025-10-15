Review: The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre has it all — romance, catchy songs and terror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre has it all — romance, catchy songs and terror

Reviewer Joanna Bremner headed to The Bodyguard's opening night last night, here's how it went.

Here's how the first night of The Bodyguard at His Majesty's Theatre went. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Joanna Bremner

The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen opened with a bang last night — literally — and the high energy, high emotion performance never faltered from that point on.

It’s a musical I have — foolishly — never seen before. But the intriguing premise grips you from the start.

It has everything you might want: energetic and catchy songs, faultless dancing, yearning, romance and even a crazed stalker.

Count me in!

Sidonie Smith and Adam Garcia as Rachel Marron and Frank Farmer. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The audience lets out a collective gasp — and some shrieks — when a gun fires at the opening. We’re immediately on the edge of our seats.

And the adrenaline doesn’t drop from there as the talented Sidonie Smith shines right from the opening number.

Queen of the Night introduces Sidonie as talented US popstar Rachel Marron.

Her vocals were stellar — including executing a perfect belt while doing a side plank in mid-air. Hugely impressive.

The best of Whitney Houston’s songbook, the musical features hit after hit, certainly doing the well-loved singer justice.

Movie magic well-executed on the stage

The Bodyguard, running in Aberdeen from October 15 to October 18, is based on the 1992 film of the same name.

The iconic action come romance film features Hollywood A-Listers Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

And though I haven’t seen the musical before, I’m aware the movie is packed with action.

Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.

I was admittedly a little concerned about how they were going to pull off these dramatic fight and chase scenes on stage.

But the cast and crew have done a great job of getting the tension across. Sure, they can’t offer fast-paced shots in the same way, but they utilise lighting and slow motion movement well in moments where our terror escalates.

There’s also the inclusion of some filmed scenes projected on the curtain, which provide close-ups of certain details.

This unique touch brings us deeper into the high stakes plot, particularly when it comes to James-Lee Harris’ chilling performance as The Stalker.

We all fell for Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer. Yes, there’s his gritty and stoic protector persona, but he is also endearingly goofy in his hilariously monotone karaoke performance.

Sasha Monique was very sympathetic as Nicki Marron. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Without giving too much away, I will say that Sasha Monique who plays Rachel’s sister, Nicki, is excellent too.

Her voice is breath-taking, sweet and soft in Saving All My Love For You, but we see the strength of her vocals in the sisters’ duet Run To You.

Special mention goes to Matt Milburn who plays Rachel’s publicist, who had perfect comedic timing throughout the show.

The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen had everyone up on their feet

Nine-year-old Mason Dyett who played Rachel’s son, Fletcher, during the performance I saw, was adorable and sympathetic.

Very sweet vocals too in the raw, naturalistic rehearsal scene for How Will I Know and also the endearing Jesus Loves Me.

There’s a wee reprise of this which will definitely have you tearing up too.

Sidonie Smith during Rachel Marron’s Oscars performance. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.

I do pity Sidonie who has two whopping musical numbers at the end of the show. There’s no winding down for the leading lady, who’s got to save her voice throughout the performance in order to end with these big hitters.

After nearly two hours of performing, you would think her energy, grit and enthusiasm might wear off.

You’d be wrong.

You would have to be a ghoul not to smile during the closing number of The Bodyguard. Image: Paul Coltas; Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Her vocals do really rival Whitney in the iconic I Will Always Love You.

And I Wanna Dance With Somebody unsurprisingly gets everyone up on their feet.

We even hear from The Stalker himself who cheekily gets a turn of the mic to sing: “I’ve been in love and lost to my senses!”

You can get tickets for The Bodyguard in Aberdeen here: https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/

Conversation