Review: The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre has it all — romance, catchy songs and terror

The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen opened with a bang last night — literally — and the high energy, high emotion performance never faltered from that point on.

It’s a musical I have — foolishly — never seen before. But the intriguing premise grips you from the start.

It has everything you might want: energetic and catchy songs, faultless dancing, yearning, romance and even a crazed stalker.

Count me in!

The audience lets out a collective gasp — and some shrieks — when a gun fires at the opening. We’re immediately on the edge of our seats.

And the adrenaline doesn’t drop from there as the talented Sidonie Smith shines right from the opening number.

Queen of the Night introduces Sidonie as talented US popstar Rachel Marron.

Her vocals were stellar — including executing a perfect belt while doing a side plank in mid-air. Hugely impressive.

The best of Whitney Houston’s songbook, the musical features hit after hit, certainly doing the well-loved singer justice.

Movie magic well-executed on the stage

The Bodyguard, running in Aberdeen from October 15 to October 18, is based on the 1992 film of the same name.

The iconic action come romance film features Hollywood A-Listers Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

And though I haven’t seen the musical before, I’m aware the movie is packed with action.

I was admittedly a little concerned about how they were going to pull off these dramatic fight and chase scenes on stage.

But the cast and crew have done a great job of getting the tension across. Sure, they can’t offer fast-paced shots in the same way, but they utilise lighting and slow motion movement well in moments where our terror escalates.

There’s also the inclusion of some filmed scenes projected on the curtain, which provide close-ups of certain details.

This unique touch brings us deeper into the high stakes plot, particularly when it comes to James-Lee Harris’ chilling performance as The Stalker.

We all fell for Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer. Yes, there’s his gritty and stoic protector persona, but he is also endearingly goofy in his hilariously monotone karaoke performance.

Without giving too much away, I will say that Sasha Monique who plays Rachel’s sister, Nicki, is excellent too.

Her voice is breath-taking, sweet and soft in Saving All My Love For You, but we see the strength of her vocals in the sisters’ duet Run To You.

Special mention goes to Matt Milburn who plays Rachel’s publicist, who had perfect comedic timing throughout the show.

The Bodyguard at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen had everyone up on their feet

Nine-year-old Mason Dyett who played Rachel’s son, Fletcher, during the performance I saw, was adorable and sympathetic.

Very sweet vocals too in the raw, naturalistic rehearsal scene for How Will I Know and also the endearing Jesus Loves Me.

There’s a wee reprise of this which will definitely have you tearing up too.

I do pity Sidonie who has two whopping musical numbers at the end of the show. There’s no winding down for the leading lady, who’s got to save her voice throughout the performance in order to end with these big hitters.

After nearly two hours of performing, you would think her energy, grit and enthusiasm might wear off.

You’d be wrong.

Her vocals do really rival Whitney in the iconic I Will Always Love You.

And I Wanna Dance With Somebody unsurprisingly gets everyone up on their feet.

We even hear from The Stalker himself who cheekily gets a turn of the mic to sing: “I’ve been in love and lost to my senses!”

You can get tickets for The Bodyguard in Aberdeen here: https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/

