Review: W**kernomics at Eden Court theatre, Inverness

There was a great atmosphere in Eden Court theatre last night.

I could feel it all around me like a warm hug, the empathic hug of people who all go through the same pain on a daily basis.

The pain of endless futile meetings and meaningless corporate speak.

The mind-numbing mumbo-jumbo that dogs modern corporate life was joyfully skewered by Aussie comedy duo James Schloeffel and Charles Frith in their show W**kernomics: Just Touching Base.

Every acronym, hyphenated-phrase and time-wasting platitude prompted instant recognition and gales of laughter by an audience clearly traumatised at some deep level by what Schoeffel and Frith call ‘bullsh*ttery’.

Meet your W**kernomics hosts

James is a Chief Disruptor and Strategy Optimisation Evangelist, with the added-value of being a renowned transformational strategist and growth alchemist with a proven track record of formulating results-focused, forward-thinking, environmentally-aware, value-driven, outcomes-centred, solution-led hyphenated adjectives and 100% commitment to meaningless platitudes.

His clients’ outcomes are of course at the centre of everything he does.

Charles is quite simply a Customer Engagement Jedi passionate about bespoke consulting solutions and growth strategies for clients across all sectors.

As the audience, we found ourselves participants in an all-hands crisis meeting of the Innovative Solutions company, convened by James and Charles to bring us up to speed with events going forward.

Other staff joined remotely on Teams, including, inevitably, a naked man in a shower who’d forgotten to switch his computer camera off.

There was a lot of obfuscating ‘housekeeping’ to be done before the meeting actually started – compulsory small talk, icebreakers and shall we go round the room boredom which involved very game audience members.

When we finally got to the actual point, it emerged that something unspeakably horrific had happened.

A couple of members of staff had been caught using clear, succinct language.

Worst of all, Sally Walsh had been caught writing succinct emails, including a four word one to HR: ‘What do you do?’

She had of course been off-boarded by the company, but her precision had started a tidal wave culminating in employees having so much free time they could actually think and have ideas.

This completely unacceptable outcome was tackled by a lesson for all of us into how to turn a three word email into a 17 word email.

To make matters worse, the company is on the brink of takeover by a private equity firm, whose main man is just about to arrive to ask penetrating and difficult questions such as ‘what does your company actually do?’

The W**kernomics show at Eden Court was perhaps a bit too close to the bone for some

W**kernomics is so close to the bone of modern corporate life I couldn’t help wishing those nameless marketing droids who dream up that speak could have filled the auditorium to see their life’s highly paid work being relentlessly roasted.

Instead I suspect the audience was mostly the worker bees subjected not just to endless meetings, but interminable surveys of meetings, password impasses and a sneaking feeling you should have prefaced your email to Bob with ‘Hi Bob, how are you, I hope you had a nice weekend’ instead of cutting straight to the quick.

If ever you get the chance, let the incomparable James and Charles encourage you to find some extra bandwidth, synergise your stakeholders and pop some time in the diary for their most outcomes-focused, value-added, best-practice, deep-dive yet into the realities of the working world.

And once you do, you’ll know how to look like a genius in meetings, and get promoted by simply dropping the phrase ‘360 degree all-hands ideation session’ into an email to your boss.

It’s especially good for anyone who doesn’t understand what their company’s ‘North Star’ is or even what the company actually does.