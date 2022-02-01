The Traitors: Here’s how you can apply for new reality TV show set in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new reality TV show set to be filmed in the Highlands based on “strategy and suspicion” is looking for people to take part.

Named ‘The Traitors’, the competition series is based on strategy and suspicion where players will compete to win a prize pot.

What is The Traitors?

Hosted by the BBC, the show will allow teams of players to compete in a series of missions. The more missions won by the players, the bigger the prize will become.

The twist lies in the players called ‘the traitors’. While missions are played out, the labelled Traitors will meet in secret and plan who to eliminate among their fellow players known as the ‘faithful’.

While the traitors are plotting, the faithfuls must try to avoid elimination and figure out who the traitors are. If they manage to vote them out in time, the prize money is theirs.

If the traitors make it to the end, they also stand to take the cash prize home.

Throughout the series, produced by Studio Lambert Associates, many twists, turns and surprises are promised for players taking part in the show.

For more information on how to apply to the game of “trust and treachery”, visit the BBC’s website.