Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Traitors: Here’s how you can apply for new reality TV show set in the Highlands

By Lottie Hood
February 1, 2022, 8:03 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:44 am
The new BBC TV show 'The Traitors' set in the Highlands is looking for applicants. Photo BBC/ Studio Lambert
The new BBC TV show 'The Traitors' set in the Highlands is looking for applicants. Photo BBC/ Studio Lambert

A new reality TV show set to be filmed in the Highlands based on “strategy and suspicion” is looking for people to take part.

Named ‘The Traitors’, the competition series is based on strategy and suspicion where players will compete to win a prize pot.

What is The Traitors?

Hosted by the BBC, the show will allow teams of players to compete in a series of missions. The more missions won by the players, the bigger the prize will become.

The twist lies in the players called ‘the traitors’. While missions are played out, the labelled Traitors will meet in secret and plan who to eliminate among their fellow players known as the ‘faithful’.

While the traitors are plotting, the faithfuls must try to avoid elimination and figure out who the traitors are. If they manage to vote them out in time, the prize money is theirs.

If the traitors make it to the end, they also stand to take the cash prize home.

Throughout the series, produced by Studio Lambert Associates, many twists, turns and surprises are promised for players taking part in the show.

For more information on how to apply to the game of “trust and treachery”, visit the BBC’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]