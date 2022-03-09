All you need to know about Comic Con Scotland (North-east) coming to P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comic Con Scotland (North-east) is set to welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live.

From which stars are coming to Aberdeen to what events will take place over the weekend, read on for all you need to know about the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland.

When and where will Comic Con take place in Aberdeen?

The successful convention will bring many stars to P&J Live on Saturday March 12 and Sunday March 13. Click here for information on how to get to P&J Live.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the venue of choice in the north-east of Scotland for Comic Con and look forward to hosting the two-day event within the Baker Hughes Exhibition and Conference Hub.”

Which stars are coming to greet their fans in Aberdeen?

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, previously told us they would bring “the biggest line-up Aberdeen has ever seen” to the Granite City. And Andy and his team certainly delivered on their promise.

From Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter, and Clive Russell, who portrayed Brynden Tully in the HBO series Game of Thrones, to RoboCop himself Peter Weller, there are many film and TV stars coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.

In addition, the event will host two TV reunions – four Still Game actors and five Gladiators have been confirmed to travel to Aberdeen.

Yer a wizard! 🧙⚡Mark Williams, famous for playing Ron's Dad in the Harry Potter film series will be joining the… Posted by P&J Live on Thursday, 17 February 2022

Check out the list of stars coming to Comic Con Scotland (North-east) below.

Harry Potter : Mark Williams

: Mark Williams The Vampire Diaries: Michael Malarkey

Michael Malarkey The Walking Dead : Ryan Hurst, Ross Marquand, and Steven Ogg,

: Ryan Hurst, Ross Marquand, and Steven Ogg, RoboCop: Peter Weller

Peter Weller Child’s Play: Alex Vincent

Alex Vincent Back to the Future : Claudia Wells

: Claudia Wells Flight of the Navigator: Joey Cramer

Joey Cramer Game of Thrones: Clive Russell

Clive Russell Still Game: Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Gavin Mitchell and Jane McCarry

Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Gavin Mitchell and Jane McCarry Star Wars: Tim Rose, Mike Quinn, and Angus MacInnes

Tim Rose, Mike Quinn, and Angus MacInnes Gladiators: Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale, James ‘Hunter’ Crossley, Helen ‘Panther’ O’Reilly, Michael ‘Cobra’ Wilson, and Suzanne ‘Vogue’ Cox

Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale, James ‘Hunter’ Crossley, Helen ‘Panther’ O’Reilly, Michael ‘Cobra’ Wilson, and Suzanne ‘Vogue’ Cox Wrestling superstars Booker T, and Grado

superstars Booker T, and Grado Voice actors: J. Michael Tatum, Brandon McInnis, Emily Neves, Jad Saxton, and Lewis MacLeod

You will find a schedule of Q&A sessions here and a schedule for photoshoot sessions here.

What about other events?

The Comic Con will also boast cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Fans will also be able to check out film and TV props from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones.

Here's a great prop-osal for you, join us on the 12th & 13th of March for Comic Con Scotland North East – Aberdeen 🤪🦸Alongside guests, there will be some amazing movie and TV set props from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and lots more! 🎟️Photos with props & sets are free and included in your entry ticket. Get yours now 👉 bit.ly/3AyTXIi#comicconscotland#pandjlive#doctorwho#harrypotter#gameofthrones Posted by P&J Live on Tuesday, 1 March 2022

How many fans are expected to attend the event?

More than 10,000 fans are expected to flock to the event, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

Do I need to dress up?

It’s not a requirement. However, Comic Cons are renowned for fans turning up dressed as their favourite characters, as well as giving people a chance to see props and movie set reconstructions – including some they can sit in.

Will Comic Con Scotland (North-east) return next year?

Plans are already in place for Comic Con to return next year.

Andy Kleek, who has successfully run Comic Cons in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Belfast, said: “We hope the people of Aberdeen will embrace and support it, then we can make it a regular fixture every year.”

Where can I book tickets for Comic Con?

Tickets for Comic Con Scotland (North East) are on sale and available from pandjlive.com

What are the timings for Comic Con?

Early entry at 9am, standard entry at 11am and the event ends at 6pm. Fans are encouraged to arrive as close to doors opening to allow plenty of time to pass through security checks.

What else do I need to know?

Face masks must be worn inside the venue, unless eating, drinking or if you are exempt.

Under 14s are to be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For your safety; large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

P&J Live is a cashless venue and encourages all payments to be made using their contactless system for merchandise and refreshments.

Can I get something to eat and drink?

All of P&J Live’s bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

