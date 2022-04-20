This is how Netflix will stop you sharing passwords with friends and family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This is how Netflix will stop you sharing passwords with friends and family

By Ellie Milne
April 20, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 3:29 pm
Netflix is clamping down on people sharing passwords to the same account. Photo: Shutterstock
Netflix is clamping down on people sharing passwords to the same account. Photo: Shutterstock

Netflix says it will increase its prices for subscribers sharing their password with others to reverse a decline in users.

In an effort to boost numbers and cut down on password sharing, the streaming service has announced it will be further rolling out a testing feature which charges account sharers a higher price.

The new feature allows “sub-accounts” to be added which each have their own profile and recommendations, as well as a unique login and password – for a price.

Netflix says this will set the users up to become full members in the future if they so choose.

It was introduced in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica in March and now it has been confirmed more locations will be added in the next year.

Netflix pulled in millions of viewers on Netflix. Photo by Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Greg Peters, chief product officer, said: “Frankly, we’ve been working on this for about almost two years… a little over a year ago, we started doing some light test launches that…informed our thinking and helped us build the mechanisms that we’re deploying now.

“We just did the first big country tests, but it will take a while to work this out and to get that balance right.”

Price rises for Netflix users sharing their password

The extra cost of the updated service has not been established for each country, but in Costa Rica it comes at additional cost of $2.99 – around £2.29.

Netflix recently announced an increase in its monthly prices in the UK which will only rise further if the “sub-account” feature is introduced here.

Its basic and standard plans will increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99 from May 12 for UK and Ireland subscribers

Yesterday, data analysts Kantar revealed that more than 1.5million services have been stopped in the first quarter of 2022.

Streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been cancelled by households amid rising costs of living.

Netflix has predicted it will lose a further 2million subscribers over the next few months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal