Actors to reunite in Aberdeenshire for 40th anniversary of Local Hero

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local Hero actors will return to the Aberdeenshire coast later this month for the 40th anniversary of the celebrated Scottish movie.

Sandra Voe, who is originally from Shetland, will be just one of the crew travelling back to the north-east.

She played shopkeeper Mrs Fraser in the classic flick and enjoyed a romantic scene at the ceilidh.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, the 86-year-old has featured in Call the Midwife, Coronation Street and countless other dramas.

However, memories from her time on the set of Local Hero still live strong.

Local Hero cast to come together

Now the actress, who now lives in London and is the mother of Pulp keyboardist Candida Doyle, is returning to the north-east with other actors to take part in 40th anniversary celebrations of Local Hero.

She will reunite with fellow actors Jimmy Yuill, Jonathan Watson and Tam Dean Burn and meet school children from Banff and Fraserburgh Academy to share memories of the shoot.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be coming back. The place and the community is conjured up so well by Bill Forsyth that you really believe it.

“I remember we all had to run onto the beach shouting ‘The Russians are coming, The Russians are coming’, which also had a political significance at the time.

“We all spent time with him (Burt Lancaster), he was very chatty, very agreeable and he really took part – 100%.

“I think we all knew it was going to do well because of Bill Forsyth’s writing. We were 100% behind him. Although films can be very pressurised, it was relaxed.”

Where to watch Local Hero screenings

The actors and other crew will take part in a free Meet the Cast session at the Banff Springs Hotel on Friday, May 26 at 2pm.

The event is part of the Local Hero Weekender, put together by Cinescapes, which shows films in the landscapes that inspired them.

Outdoor showings of Local Hero will take place at Banff Castle on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at 7pm both days and at Portsoy Sail Loft on Sunday, May 28 at 7pm.

Local Hero is being re-released in UK cinemas on May 19 by distributors Park Circus.

Nicola Kettlewood, manager of Film Hub Scotland, saids: “The re-issue of Local Hero will allow both a new generation to discover this charming Scottish film, and the rest of us to enjoy it all over again.

“We’re delighted that Cinescapes are leading activity to celebrate this classic in Aberdeenshire, as they create such inventive and enjoyable cinema events.”

Tickets for the screenings and other events can be booked online HERE.