‘Dreams do come true’: Aberdeen actress makes horror debut alongside Outlander stars

The Granite City's Layla Kirk landed a role in Highland-set horror, Mercy Falls which is out in cinemas next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk, who is making her horror movie debut
Layla Kirk to star in Mercy Falls. Image Kim Hardy.

An actress from the Granite City has landed her “dream role” and made her debut in horror.

Layla Kirk will appear in Highland-set horror film Mercy Falls, which hits the big screen next month.

The 29-year-old was thrilled to land a role in the film and told The P&J she loved nothing more than working “in her home country”.

Directed by Scottish filmmaker Ryan Hendrick, Mercy Falls follows a group of friends who set off in the Highlands in search of a long-lost cabin.

But, their trip turns into a nightmare when a fatal accident leads to suspicion, betrayal and murder.

Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk in horror movie Mercy falls
Still from Mercy Falls. Image: Magic monkey Films.

‘Always wanted to be an actress’

Miss Kirk said that she “always knew she wanted to pursue a career in acting” despite being told it was an “unrealistic” career approach.

She said: “I was told acting wasn’t a realistic career. But, I’m trying my best to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

Before studying at the International School of Screen Acting in London, sheÂ attended Old Machar Academy and NesCol in Aberdeen.

Since graduating five years ago, the young actress has starred in BBC One’s The Nest and ITV hit drama series Karen Pirie – alongside Mercy Falls co-star Lauren Lyle, who is also known for her role in Outlander.

Miss Kirk said Mercy Falls is one to tick off her bucket list.

She added: “I am such a horror fan, so to be able to actually star in a horror movie was just so much fun.”

Set on Karen Pirie.
On set of Karen Pirie with Gilly Gilchrist and Ron Donachie. Image: Layla Kirk.

‘Want to make my father proud’

Starring in the film alongside Outlander’s Lauren Lyle and Gilly Gilchrist, the cast also includes Nivolette McKeown, James Watterson, Joe Rising and Eoin Sweeny.

Miss Kirk continued: “It’s one of my biggest roles to date. It felt so good being around everyone as it’s based in Scotland and has a Scottish cast.”

The film will be released by Bingo Films in UK cinemas from September 1.

And Miss Kirk is looking forward to watching it with her friends at a cinema in the Granite City.

“We finished filming a year ago, so I can’t wait to go and see it with my friends and family,” she said. “It will be really special watching it in my home city.”

She paid tribute to her dad, describing him as her “biggest supporter”.

“My dad’s no longer with us, but it means so much to me that he was so supportive of me moving to London to follow my dreams. It’s nice to make him proud now.”

Layla Kirk on the set of Moonset play by Mariam Hamidi
Moonset play by Mariam Hamidi. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

What’s next for Layla Kirk?

The actress recently starred in Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, and is currently working on a Doric podcast called The Cambion.

She added:Â  “I’ve never had to do anything in Doric before, so it’s really fun.

“I love getting to try new things. The one positive thing to come out of Covid for me is that you don’t have to be in the same place to audition.

“I’m trying my best to encourage people to follow their dreams.”

