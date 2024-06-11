Crews spotted in Fraserburgh shooting upcoming feature film

Fraserburgh has become a hive of activity as filming crews descend on the coastal town for a new BBC movie.

The film will be called Never Seen the Sea and is led by Scottish/Italian director Stroma Cairns. She previously directed the BAFTA-winning TV series MOOD.

Crews were spotted on location in Fraserburgh, including at the popular watering hole, The Ship Inn.

Filming equipment, including lights and cameras, was outside as well as a truck parked close by, with filming taking place inside.

According to BBC Film, the movie is a “highly personal story” of two young men growing up without father figures.

The story, written by Cairns and Imogen West, follows Jonah, who is dealing with some issues and escapes to the north-east of Scotland with his best friend.

It is not yet known who will be starring in the film, but they are most likely on-site in Fraserburgh.

Production is on the lookout for people in the area to assist, including roles such as runners, camera assistants, and costuming.

Last year, they were on the hunt for local talent to star as extras in the movie.

Some staff wearing high-vis were stationed outside The Ship Inn as filming took place, with signs apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Crews are also filming in the sleepy village of Pennan as well, which has already made it big as a filming location thanks to Local Hero.