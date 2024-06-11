Crews spotted in Fraserburgh shooting upcoming feature film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Crews spotted in Fraserburgh shooting upcoming feature film

Filming is also taking place in Pennan for new movie, Never Seen The Sea.

By Ross Hempseed
Crews spotted in Fraserburgh. Image: Duncan Brown.
Crews spotted in Fraserburgh. Image: Duncan Brown.

Fraserburgh has become a hive of activity as filming crews descend on the coastal town for a new BBC movie.

The film will be called Never Seen the Sea and is led by Scottish/Italian director Stroma Cairns. She previously directed the BAFTA-winning TV series MOOD.

Crews were spotted on location in Fraserburgh, including at the popular watering hole, The Ship Inn.

Filming equipment, including lights and cameras, was outside as well as a truck parked close by, with filming taking place inside.

Lighting rigs set up outside The Ship Inn. Image: Duncan Brown.

According to BBC Film, the movie is a “highly personal story” of two young men growing up without father figures.

The story, written by Cairns and Imogen West, follows Jonah, who is dealing with some issues and escapes to the north-east of Scotland with his best friend.

It is not yet known who will be starring in the film, but they are most likely on-site in Fraserburgh.

Production is on the lookout for people in the area to assist, including roles such as runners, camera assistants, and costuming.

Last year, they were on the hunt for local talent to star as extras in the movie.

Signs notifying locals of filming. Image: Duncan Brown.

Some staff wearing high-vis were stationed outside The Ship Inn as filming took place, with signs apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Crews are also filming in the sleepy village of Pennan as well, which has already made it big as a filming location thanks to Local Hero.

