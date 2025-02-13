Huntly darts champ subject of question on The Chase – but did the contestant know the answer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly darts champ subject of question on The Chase – but did the contestant know the answer?

John Henderson, who lives in Aberdeenshire, featured in a cash builder question on the ITV quiz show.

By Ross Hempseed
Alex from Oldham with host Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV.
Huntly darts champion John Henderson was namechecked during a cash-builder round on the ITV quiz show The Chase.

The episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 12, pitted four contestants against Governess Anne Hegerty and her quick quiz skills.

The team, consisting of Jack, Laura, Alex and Tony, did not get off to a good start, with Jack and Laura caught by the Governess.

When it came time for Alex to take on the cash-builder round, a question about darts hero John Henderson stumped her.

Darts champ John Henderson resides in Huntly. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Having already accumulated £6,000, Alex, from Oldham, was asked:

“John ‘Highlander’ Henderson helped what nation win the World Cup of Darts?”

She answered “England” when, in fact, the correct answer was “Scotland”.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Aberdeen, partnered with Peter Wright in the 2021 World Cup of Darts, held in Germany.

John Henderson and Peter Wright teamed up in 2021 for the World Cup of Darts. Image: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe

John Henderson is known as the ‘Highlander’

The duo beat China, Poland, the Netherlands, Wales and, finally, Austria to win the tournament.

Henderson maintains a quiet life back home in Huntly but travels for darts and is the current World Seniors Champion, World Seniors Matchplay and World Seniors Masters champion.

He is known as the “Highlander” due to his ancestry, with the Henderson clan being one of the oldest in the Highlands.

Contestant Alex from Oldham was stumped by the question. Image: ITV.

Although she got the answer wrong, Alex managed to return with £1,000 following her encounter with the Governess.

Tony, from Surrey, also went for the lower offer, leaving the prize pot at £2,000 going into the final chase.

In the final chase, the two-person team managed to get 11 steps ahead of the Governess.

However, it was not enough, as they were eventually caught with 28 seconds to go, leaving empty-handed.

