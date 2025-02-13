Huntly darts champ subject of question on The Chase – but did the contestant know the answer?

Huntly darts champion John Henderson was namechecked during a cash-builder round on the ITV quiz show The Chase.

The episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 12, pitted four contestants against Governess Anne Hegerty and her quick quiz skills.

The team, consisting of Jack, Laura, Alex and Tony, did not get off to a good start, with Jack and Laura caught by the Governess.

When it came time for Alex to take on the cash-builder round, a question about darts hero John Henderson stumped her.

Having already accumulated £6,000, Alex, from Oldham, was asked:

“John ‘Highlander’ Henderson helped what nation win the World Cup of Darts?”

She answered “England” when, in fact, the correct answer was “Scotland”.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Aberdeen, partnered with Peter Wright in the 2021 World Cup of Darts, held in Germany.

John Henderson is known as the ‘Highlander’

The duo beat China, Poland, the Netherlands, Wales and, finally, Austria to win the tournament.

Henderson maintains a quiet life back home in Huntly but travels for darts and is the current World Seniors Champion, World Seniors Matchplay and World Seniors Masters champion.

He is known as the “Highlander” due to his ancestry, with the Henderson clan being one of the oldest in the Highlands.

Although she got the answer wrong, Alex managed to return with £1,000 following her encounter with the Governess.

Tony, from Surrey, also went for the lower offer, leaving the prize pot at £2,000 going into the final chase.

In the final chase, the two-person team managed to get 11 steps ahead of the Governess.

However, it was not enough, as they were eventually caught with 28 seconds to go, leaving empty-handed.

Read more