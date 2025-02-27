Toxic Town: Netflix series including Pitmedden victim of toxic waste scandal released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Toxic Town: Netflix series including Pitmedden victim of toxic waste scandal released

George Taylor will also host an eight-part documentary on the events.

By Chris Cromar
Fiona Taylor and George Taylor.
George with his mother Fiona in 2006. Image: Kami Thomson.

A Netflix series about toxic waste which portrays a mum and son from Pitmedden has been released on the streaming service.

George Taylor, 32, who was born in Corby in Northamptonshire, had part of his hand amputated after his mother was exposed to toxic waste during pregnancy.

Home to the biggest steelworks site in Europe, it closed its doors in 1980, which led to 11,000 people losing their jobs.

George Taylor.
George was left with just three fingers on his hand after the operation. Image: Collect/PA Wire.

Known as “Little Scotland”, due to the amount of Scots that moved to the East Midlands town to work in the steelworks, the now defunct Corby Borough Council denied there was any link between the clean-up operation and birth defects in the area.

However, in 2009 the High Court ruled the council had been negligent in managing toxic waste and ruled there could indeed be a link.

The ruling was considered a “legal landmark”, as it was the first time a court in the UK directly linked toxic waste atmosphere with birth defects.

Out of court settlements were reached with the family of 19 children who were born with birth defects.

George Taylor.
George will narrate a BBC Sounds podcast about the scandal. Image: Raymond Besant.

As well as the Netflix series “Toxic Town“, Mr Taylor – who was born with tumours in his hand – will also host an eight-part BBC Sounds podcast called “Toxic Waste Scandal” about the events.

Speaking on this morning’s BBC Breakfast, the 32-year-old said his mum and dad ran a local pub, which had a circular car park near it and would see open-top lorries take waste away, including lead and zinc, which led to polluting clouds.

“My mum always remembers this thin film of dust that would be on the tables, in the car park and on your cars,” he said.

‘We’d like to help others’

His mum Fiona will be portrayed by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

“It’s amazing to see your story come to light on screen,” Fiona said, adding: “We know what we went through so we’d like to help others.”

The UK’s biggest case of child poisoning since thalidomide, many children in the town were born with defects, such as missing fingers, in the years following the closures of the steelworks and this Netflix show hopes to bring it to national attention.

