Toxic Town: Netflix series including Pitmedden victim of toxic waste scandal released

A Netflix series about toxic waste which portrays a mum and son from Pitmedden has been released on the streaming service.

George Taylor, 32, who was born in Corby in Northamptonshire, had part of his hand amputated after his mother was exposed to toxic waste during pregnancy.

Home to the biggest steelworks site in Europe, it closed its doors in 1980, which led to 11,000 people losing their jobs.

Known as “Little Scotland”, due to the amount of Scots that moved to the East Midlands town to work in the steelworks, the now defunct Corby Borough Council denied there was any link between the clean-up operation and birth defects in the area.

However, in 2009 the High Court ruled the council had been negligent in managing toxic waste and ruled there could indeed be a link.

The ruling was considered a “legal landmark”, as it was the first time a court in the UK directly linked toxic waste atmosphere with birth defects.

Out of court settlements were reached with the family of 19 children who were born with birth defects.

As well as the Netflix series “Toxic Town“, Mr Taylor – who was born with tumours in his hand – will also host an eight-part BBC Sounds podcast called “Toxic Waste Scandal” about the events.

Speaking on this morning’s BBC Breakfast, the 32-year-old said his mum and dad ran a local pub, which had a circular car park near it and would see open-top lorries take waste away, including lead and zinc, which led to polluting clouds.

“My mum always remembers this thin film of dust that would be on the tables, in the car park and on your cars,” he said.

‘We’d like to help others’

His mum Fiona will be portrayed by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

“It’s amazing to see your story come to light on screen,” Fiona said, adding: “We know what we went through so we’d like to help others.”

The UK’s biggest case of child poisoning since thalidomide, many children in the town were born with defects, such as missing fingers, in the years following the closures of the steelworks and this Netflix show hopes to bring it to national attention.