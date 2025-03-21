Jailed: New BBC show reveals how women cope behind bars in Peterhead prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jailed: New BBC show reveals how women cope behind bars in Peterhead prison

The programme tracks the journey of a female prisoner serving time at HMP Grampian.

By Derry Alldritt
Kelly working hard to get clean and fit in HMP Grampian. Image: BBC.
Locked doors, separation from her family and living with a “broken heart” are some of the struggles faced by a north-east prisoner in HMP Grampian.

Life behind bars is a grim reality for Kelly, who appears in the new BBC show Jailed: Women in Prison.

The 38-year-old becomes the focus of episode three of the series that lifts the lid on the lives of locked-up women across Scotland.

Despite the obvious struggles of being inside, Kelly says she has learned a lot while in custody.

The show tracks the journey of the first-time prisoner who turned to shoplifting to fund her addictions.

Stealing to fund her drink and drug habits has landed her a custodial stretch on remand.

She is spending her time inside with a fellow inmate who, she says has “done murder”.

The 38-year-old has battled addiction and turned to shoplifting to fund her habits. Image: BBC.

Drug addiction problem for prisoners

Prison officer Gillian lays bare the harsh reality for the prisoners who lose contact with family and struggle with addiction.

She describes the female inmates as ‘ill’ with drug dependency.

She said: “They don’t know what help they are going to get. They are rattling coming off the drugs. They are just ill.”

Kelly’s journey on the show reveals the highs and lows of her time in jail.

A scene filled with hope of recovery shows Kelly working out in the gym.

Prison guards search cells for Kelly’s missing Co-codamol. Image: BBC.

‘Jailed’ shows life in Peterhead prison

Celebrations of being clean from drugs are quickly followed by her finding out pain medication has been stolen from her room.

The consequences of the missing Co-codamol are not just tough for Kelly, but also for the guards and other prisoners.

Pressure piles on the prison officers to find the medication and turn cells inside-out to recover the drugs.

Gillian says if the medication is misused the outcome could be “devastating”.

Kelly’s story ends with her heading to Peterhead Sheriff Court to find out if she can start a fresh chapter away from HMP Grampian.

Earlier episodes of the programme feature HMP Stirling and the women imprisoned there.

The shows shed light on the mental health struggles the women face with hard-hitting themes such as self-harm and suicide.

All of the episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Conversation