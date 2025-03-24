Proud moment for Inverness clothing brand as North Streetwear appears in hit Netflix show Adolescence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Proud moment for Inverness clothing brand as North Streetwear appears in hit Netflix show Adolescence

The hoodie is worn by a character in a powerful scene featuring Stephen Graham.

By Louise Glen
One of the brand’s Inverness-designed hoodies is worn by a character accused of writing an offensive name on a vehicle, in a powerful scene featuring renowned actor Stephen Graham.
A North Streetwear hoodie is included in the Netflix drama Adolescence. Image: Netflix.

North Designerwear in Inverness has scored an incredible Netflix moment in the hard-hitting drama Adolescence.

While the drama Adolescence has sparked conversations about social issues, it has also put North Streetwear in the spotlight, giving the Inverness brand a well-earned moment of global recognition.

One of the brand’s Inverness-designed hoodies – displaying an N logo – is worn by a character in a powerful scene featuring renowned actor Stephen Graham.

Inverness designer North Streetwear hoodie used in Netflix Adolescence

Netflix Adolesence North Streetwear Hoodie from Inverness
A North Streetwear hoodie has the honour of being in the Netflix drama Adolescence. Image: Facebook/ Netflix.

The moment unfolds as Graham’s character, Eddie Miller, scrubs an offensive slur off the side of his work van.

As he does so, two boys ride by on bikes—one of them sporting a North Streetwear hoodie.

The hoodie is from North Designerwear on Drummond Street in Inverness.

With the brand’s distinctive logo displayed on the back, the hoodie takes centre stage in one of the show’s most intense scenes.

For North Designerwear, the inclusion of its clothing in such a pivotal moment is a significant milestone.

The company took to social media to express how proud they were, writing: “Absolute honour for @northstreetwear to appear on the most talked about series of the year on @netflix.

“Adolescence is such a powerful four-part series, incredible acting and insane that each episode is filmed in one take.

“Would highly recommend watching @boilingpointofficial—another masterpiece by @barantini and @stephengraham1973.

One of the brand’s Inverness-designed hoodies is worn by a character accused of writing an offensive name on a vehicle, in a powerful scene featuring renowned actor Stephen Graham.
One of the characters in the Netflix drama Adolescence is seen wearing a North Streetwear hoodie designed and sold by North Designerwear in Inverness Image: Facebook/ Netflix.

“Thank you so much @barantini for this opportunity.”

The Netflix series Adolescence has been widely praised for its raw and unfiltered storytelling.

Directed by Philip Barantini, and co-created and written by Jack Thorne and Mr Graham, the drama follows the story of the Miller family.

Their lives are blown apart when 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie is arrested for killing a female classmate.

Each episode is shot in a single take, a technique that intensifies the emotional depth and realism of the performances.

What is North Streetwear?

According to its online biography: “North Streetwear was born from the iconic ‘N’ logo into a unisex casual-wear brand. The main focus within the brand has been that of quality and detail to create premium products.”

The hoodies, which come in a range of colours, including the black-and-white version seen on-screen, retail for £120.

Read more: Moreen Simpson: Every bairn should be forced to watch Netflix’s Adolescence if it saves a life

Did you spot the Aberdeen FC references in this new Netflix drama?

Conversation