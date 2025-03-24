Proud moment for Inverness clothing brand as North Streetwear appears in hit Netflix show Adolescence

North Designerwear in Inverness has scored an incredible Netflix moment in the hard-hitting drama Adolescence.

While the drama Adolescence has sparked conversations about social issues, it has also put North Streetwear in the spotlight, giving the Inverness brand a well-earned moment of global recognition.

One of the brand’s Inverness-designed hoodies – displaying an N logo – is worn by a character in a powerful scene featuring renowned actor Stephen Graham.

Inverness designer North Streetwear hoodie used in Netflix Adolescence

The moment unfolds as Graham’s character, Eddie Miller, scrubs an offensive slur off the side of his work van.

As he does so, two boys ride by on bikes—one of them sporting a North Streetwear hoodie.

The hoodie is from North Designerwear on Drummond Street in Inverness.

With the brand’s distinctive logo displayed on the back, the hoodie takes centre stage in one of the show’s most intense scenes.

For North Designerwear, the inclusion of its clothing in such a pivotal moment is a significant milestone.

The company took to social media to express how proud they were, writing: “Absolute honour for @northstreetwear to appear on the most talked about series of the year on @netflix.

“Adolescence is such a powerful four-part series, incredible acting and insane that each episode is filmed in one take.

“Would highly recommend watching @boilingpointofficial—another masterpiece by @barantini and @stephengraham1973.

“Thank you so much @barantini for this opportunity.”

The Netflix series Adolescence has been widely praised for its raw and unfiltered storytelling.

Directed by Philip Barantini, and co-created and written by Jack Thorne and Mr Graham, the drama follows the story of the Miller family.

Their lives are blown apart when 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie is arrested for killing a female classmate.

Each episode is shot in a single take, a technique that intensifies the emotional depth and realism of the performances.

What is North Streetwear?

According to its online biography: “North Streetwear was born from the iconic ‘N’ logo into a unisex casual-wear brand. The main focus within the brand has been that of quality and detail to create premium products.”

The hoodies, which come in a range of colours, including the black-and-white version seen on-screen, retail for £120.

