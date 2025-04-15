Watch: Mysterious filming takes place at Aberdeen rail station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Mysterious filming takes place at Aberdeen rail station

Passengers and the passing public have been warned they could feature in the background of the shots.

By Graham Fleming & Jamie Sinclair

Film crews have been working at Aberdeen’s rail station on a mysterious project today.

A large portion of the station’s atrium has been cordoned off as production workers set up for a variety of scenes this morning.

Crews at the scene could not reveal why they were filming and rail staff said they had signed non-disclosure agreements.

Bemused commuters have been looking on from outside the cordon as actors played out a variety of wacky scenes, including one where a golf buggy was driven into a ceramic flower stall.

Crash mats could be seen around the flower stall set.

Actors could also be seen carrying luggage, such as suitcases, with another seen playing the piano in the atrium.

Catering vans could be seen outside of the station. Image: DC Thomson
The cast and crew area set up at Union Square. Image: DC Thomson

Public could feature in the background shots

Those standing at the sidelines have been warned that those in the firing line of the camera could be shown in any final product.

Film members were spotted early this morning setting up actors in the main train station, with make-up and costume work. Catering vans were also set up outside.

Despite the large operation, the station was still operational for all passengers throughout the day.

However, passengers and regular footfall were prevented from going through the atrium while filming took place.

A variety of equipment could be seen around the station. Image: DC Thomson
Passersby were not allowed on the atrium while filming was taken place. Image: DC Thomson

Security and production would give the public the okay to pass through during breaks in filming.

A number of production companies have chosen Aberdeen as their set of choice, with BBC crime drama Granite Harbour being amongst them, with season three of the show to be filmed in the Granite City and Glasgow “throughout this year”.

