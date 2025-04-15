Watch: Mysterious filming takes place at Aberdeen rail station

Film crews have been working at Aberdeen’s rail station on a mysterious project today.

A large portion of the station’s atrium has been cordoned off as production workers set up for a variety of scenes this morning.

Crews at the scene could not reveal why they were filming and rail staff said they had signed non-disclosure agreements.

Bemused commuters have been looking on from outside the cordon as actors played out a variety of wacky scenes, including one where a golf buggy was driven into a ceramic flower stall.

Crash mats could be seen around the flower stall set.

Actors could also be seen carrying luggage, such as suitcases, with another seen playing the piano in the atrium.

Public could feature in the background shots

Those standing at the sidelines have been warned that those in the firing line of the camera could be shown in any final product.

Film members were spotted early this morning setting up actors in the main train station, with make-up and costume work. Catering vans were also set up outside.

Despite the large operation, the station was still operational for all passengers throughout the day.

However, passengers and regular footfall were prevented from going through the atrium while filming took place.

Security and production would give the public the okay to pass through during breaks in filming.

A number of production companies have chosen Aberdeen as their set of choice, with BBC crime drama Granite Harbour being amongst them, with season three of the show to be filmed in the Granite City and Glasgow “throughout this year”.