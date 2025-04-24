Claudia Winkleman lands in Inverness to film new Traitors series

Filming for the upcoming series of The Traitors is to get under way as presenter Claudia Winkleman lands in Inverness.

Production of a new spin-off celebrity series is just days away, with a host of stars rumoured to be taking part.

Robert Peston, Clare Balding, Kate Garraway, and Stephen Fry are among the reported contestants, however, the line-up has yet to be officially revealed.

Fans of the show will have a few months to wait for its autumn release.

Star of The Traitors land in Inverness

This week, Claudia touched down at Inverness Airport as she made haste for Ardross Castle.

The 53-year-old presenter and writer was pictured outside the city airport, opting for comfort amid the Highland sun.

Dressed in a black jacket, a thick warm jumper and blue jeans, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter carried a copy of Wellness by Nathan Hill and a water bottle as she chatted with a young man.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal unveiled the military-style measures BBC producers were adopting to keep the cast of the upcoming series under wraps.

Instead of flying into Inverness Airport, the celebs will apparently be travelling by a number of means, including rail, air, car and even boat.

Staff from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said they were delighted to be able to play a small role in supporting the BBC cast and crew.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the Traitors team continue to be such faithful users of Inverness Airport when travelling to the Highlands to film the show.”