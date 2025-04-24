Claudia Winkleman lands in Inverness to film new Traitors series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claudia Winkleman lands in Inverness to film new Traitors series

Fans of the show will have to wait until autumn to find out who is a traitor or a faithful.

By Michelle Henderson
Claudia Winkleman dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans carrying a book and a water bottle while chatting with a young man in a light grey jumper.
Claudia Winkleman was pictured landing at Inverness Airport this week. Image: Peter Jolly.

Filming for the upcoming series of The Traitors is to get under way as presenter Claudia Winkleman lands in Inverness.

Production of a new spin-off celebrity series is just days away, with a host of stars rumoured to be taking part.

Robert Peston, Clare Balding, Kate Garraway, and Stephen Fry are among the reported contestants, however, the line-up has yet to be officially revealed.

Fans of the show will have a few months to wait for its autumn release.

Claudia Winkleman dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans carrying a book and a water bottle.
Claudia Winkleman arrives at Inverness airport ahead of filming the new season of Traitors, which is filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: Peter Jolly.

Star of The Traitors land in Inverness

This week, Claudia touched down at Inverness Airport as she made haste for Ardross Castle.

The 53-year-old presenter and writer was pictured outside the city airport, opting for comfort amid the Highland sun.

Dressed in a black jacket, a thick warm jumper and blue jeans, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter carried a copy of Wellness by Nathan Hill and a water bottle as she chatted with a young man.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal unveiled the military-style measures BBC producers were adopting to keep the cast of the upcoming series under wraps.

Instead of flying into Inverness Airport, the celebs will apparently be travelling by a number of means, including rail, air, car and even boat.

Staff from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said they were delighted to be able to play a small role in supporting the BBC cast and crew.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the Traitors team continue to be such faithful users of Inverness Airport when travelling to the Highlands to film the show.”

