The 1% Club: Ellon quizzer’s journey ends at the 35% question – but do you know the answer?

Graeme Clark, a dad-of-two, appeared on the latest episode of the ITV show.

By Ross Hempseed
Graeme Clark was among the contestants on the 1% Club. Image: ITV.
Graeme Clark, a keen quizzer from Ellon, appeared on the ITV show, The 1% Club this weekend.

Graeme, 52, is a well-known in the Aberdeen pub scene, after starting his own business organising quizzes.

His love for trivia led him to take the leap and apply to be on the logic-based show, The 1% Club, to truly test his quiz credentials.

He appeared on an episode which aired on Saturday, April 26.

Graeme Clark, bottom row, second from the left. Image: ITV.

Facing a series of progressively harder questions alongside 99 other contestants, Graeme, made it through the first few questions.

These included solving a food item that had been rearranged alphabetically, spelling – ABDER. 

Fourteen people failed to see the correct answer was BREAD.

However, Graeme became unstuck at the 35% question, which asked:

“Jessica wants to paint her family’s nails but only wants to paint every third nail. She starts counting from the little finger on Charlie’s left hand, Who is the only person who will not have either of their thumbs painted?”

The 35% question. Image: ITV.

The question is accompanied by a picture of four people’s hands – Charlie, Joanne, Marcus and Chris, each with two or three nails painted red.

As usual the contestants are given an allotted time to solve the puzzling question.

The 35% question and answer. Image: ITV.

The correct answer is C – Marcus.

However, 10 people guessed incorrectly, including Graeme, which meant he would be unable to continue on to the 1% question.

In the end, five contestants attempted the 1% question, with three answering correctly each taking home £32,000.

