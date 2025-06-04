Scotland’s Home of the Year: Our writers pick their 6 favourites from over the years, from Banchory to Skye

We’ve been glued to the screens on Monday nights for the past 7 weeks.

Hilltop House in Aberdeenshire came out on top in the official Scotland’s Home Of The Year (Shoty) final this year. But what are some of the best homes to have featured on the show of the years?

Two of our writers, and top Shoty superfans, Kirstie Waterston and Sarah Bruce have gone through to pick their top three properties from the programme’s history.

Let’s start off with Kirstie’s top picks…

Kirstie Waterston, our Past Times writer

Kirstie is a lover of all things vintage, a rabid Shoty afficionado, and runs the home renovation account on Instagram @renovating.rose.lane

For me, successful entries on Scotland’s Home of the Year are the memorable ones – not necessarily the series winners.

Shoty enables us to pass judgement from the comfort of our own (probably less polished) living rooms.

There’s something endlessly fascinating about crossing the threshold of other people’s homes, and you really appreciate the vulnerability of any homeowner who invites the nation inside.

As someone slowly renovating a Victorian cottage, I’m always drawn to historic properties.

While I can’t resist an elegant Georgian mansion or Victorian villa, I find the cosy cottages and rural boltholes endearing and relatable.

Naturally I root for the properties that represent the north and north-east, but there are some that always stick in my mind….

1. Quiney Cottage, Banchory

It goes without saying charming Quiney Cottage appealed to me – and clearly the judges too as it scored full marks on series six.

Quiney Cottage is so typical of rural Aberdeenshire housing stock, but with the wee gate and path leading to a sage green door, it could be straight out of a Beatrix Potter illustration.

Inside, the cottage is unapologetically cosy; a symphony of colour, pattern and curios are carefully curated by Rachel Dougherty to create a welcoming home.

Traditional panelling makes an understated backdrop to showcase bold prints, wallpapers and thrifted finds, but elsewhere woodwork is painted in unexpected arsenic green and sky blue.

Quiney Cottage is simply a treasure chest for interior magpies.

Your eyes dance from delightful details like handcrafted textiles to mismatched charity shop frames, chipped furniture to vintage finds, yet it’s not cluttered.

It speaks volumes of Rachel’s fun eye for design that the cottage exudes the warmth and soul of a home lived in for decades – not one that was renovated, herself, little over three years ago.

2. Casa Barra, Oldmeldrum

Hot on the heels of Quiney Cottage in series six was Casa Barra, a self-build bursting with personality.

If you could build a house anywhere in Aberdeenshire, you would want unspoilt views of Bennachie – and that’s exactly what Craig and Maria Michie did.

The barn-style house was built on land farmed by generations of Craig’s family, but Casa Barra throws out the rulebook of what a farmhouse should look like.

Here, the beauty and rural idyll of Aberdeenshire’s landscape courts the colour and exoticism of Latin America.

Instead of being dictated by tradition, self-building meant the Michies shaped a home around their family and lifestyle.

The house is steeped in natural light and picture windows make the most of the views to the west.

Stepping inside the bright yellow door, Maria’s Columbian heritage and flair for interiors is woven throughout the home.

Designed on open plan, the downstairs is a social space elegantly zoned with furniture, artwork and colour to create cosy corners.

New builds can feel stark, but Casa Barra is a lesson in styling with playful prints and tactile textiles.

Upstairs, there’s a snug for hunkering down on winter nights by the fire.

But in summer it opens onto a balcony overlooking Bennachie, realising Maria’s dream to bring a piece of South American culture to her Aberdeenshire home.

3. The Wheelhouse, Orkney

Harking back to series two, a once-derelict cottage in Stromness stole the show with its nautical nooks and old-world nicknacks.

Ships’ lamps at either side of the front door guide visitors to the tiny cottage, which is a welcoming refuge from the elements.

Coming from a fourth-generation fishing family, trawlerman Liam Temple resurrected the old property, but ensured his heritage was embedded in the cottage by incorporating materials like driftwood.

Along with partner Caro Stockan, he took the property back to stone, and the pair were able to start again, tailoring the layout to maximise the downstairs area.

Mirroring life at sea where space on a boat is at a premium, Liam utilised any opportunity to create storage at the Wheelhouse where a bunk bed even doubles up as a wardrobe.

But beyond the clever joinery, it’s the loving little touches that made the Wheelhouse a home.

Proud Orcadians, the pair dressed their home with local artwork and vintage finds to create a homely feel.

Twinkling fairylights and the glow of old lanterns transport you back to a bygone era, with judge Anna Campbell-Jones describing it as a “wonderland”.

Although not the 2020 winner, the small but mighty cottage was a very worthy finalist.

Sarah Bruce

Sarah is our Schools and Families writer, and is based in Inverness.

I love watching Scotland’s Home of the Year – it’s a killer combination of interior design inspiration, Banjo’s often-hilarious comments and the important opportunity to judge other people’s homes.

I would never consider opening my front door to Banjo and his pals, but thankfully there are people out there who are less camera-shy.

Over the years, I have lived in Aberdeen flats, Edinburgh tenements and a new build in leafy Milngavie.

These days, I’m a Victorian family home with the obligatory high ceilings and cracks in the walls that you learn to ignore, so similar properties tend to speak to my soul.

But sometimes, the opposite is true, and a brand spanking new house can be a novelty that I find myself rooting for.

As a chippy Highlander, it needs to be north for the win in my mind.

So here are my favourites from “P&J land” in the current and past series of Shoty…

1. New Tolsta, Lewis

Sometimes, the Shoty winner just gives you a warm feeling – and this humble croft from 2022 did just that.

New Tolsta was owned by artist Tom Hickman, who had bought it in 2006 and painstakingly restored it.

Before him, the 1930s croft had been uninhabited for 37 years. Tom took 15 years to renovate it, so it was no rushed job.

By the time he had finished, it was part traditional croft and part art gallery – but it was also 100% a home.

At the time of his win, Tom was very much of the philosophy that less is more.

He said: “To me, the art of restoring it is to make it so that it doesn’t look as if anything has been done to it – don’t lose the charm.”

But he is also an artist – and as a result, Bakelite switches remained, but floorboards were painted. A four poster bed was a resounding yes, and art was everywhere.

No wonder they handed Tom the title.

2. The Colonel’s House, Inverness

This one is in because I loved the staircase and I can go and look at it from the outside any time I want because it’s pretty much round the corner from me. I know, these are very narrow criteria.

A long time ago in 2021, Gaelle and Simon Patton showed us the Colonel’s House in Inverness.

The couple were from the Loire Valley and Lancashire respectively and first moved to Scotland in 2002.

This Victorian end-of-terrace had everything – traditional exterior, an interior injected with a touch of the exotic and a great history.

It had originally been occupied by, you guessed it, the Colonel of the city’s Cameron Barracks.

But it had been turned into an eight-bedroom B&B and been stripped of many of its period features, so there was work to be done.

Then end result was an eclectic and strong decor full of surprises.

The Colonel’s House went up for sale last month and is currently under offer.

3. Tin-clad cabin, Skye

Skye has always punched above its weight on Shoty. This year alone, two of the three north finalists were from the Misty Isle.

An Cala was lovely and a worthy episode winner, but I suspect Lena Vurma and Thor Klein’s tin-clad cabin might be remembered too.

The film-making couple, from Switzerland and Germany respectively, bought half a croft and took it from there.

They harnessed the local community to help with their tiny build, and really took advantage of the surroundings.

Lena said at the time: “You look out of the window and see the horizon – we can even see the northern lights from our cabin.

“I just really love how the windows frame the landscape outside – even from the bed. One side we see the sunrise over the Cuillins, then the other side we have perfectly framed the sunset over Loch Harport.”

The tiny footprint means whoever lives there really needs to get on with each other. But the views are to die for and the design is genius.

What are your Shoty favourites? Let us know in the comments.

