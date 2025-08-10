Aberdeen father-and-daughter duo win £3.5k on BBC music quiz show The Hit List

An Aberdeen father-and-daughter duo have won a £3,500 prize on a popular BBC music quiz show.

Football coach Aimee Culley and dad Mark appeared on The Hit List on Saturday night.

The programme, hosted by singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes, sees contestants name as many hit songs as they can to win up to £10,000.

The pair were up against Joel and Caitlin from Coventry and Sam and Hannah from Felixstowe.

In the first round, the players had to name hits from the past five decades by identifying the songs from a brief clip.

Former footballer Aimee, who works for Montrose Women, and Mark successfully named three out of five songs.

Then, teams were asked to guess songs that had won Brit Awards and were given the chance to guess another song to win a bonus point.

It was easy work for Mark and Aimee, who identified songs by Pink, Eurythmics and Cliff Richard, as well as three bonus tracks.

Aimee correctly named Lewis Capaldi’s Grace to reach 10 points, meaning Sam and Hannah were eliminated.

Strong second round for Aimee and Mark

Next, the duo went head-to-head with Joe and Caitlin.

With 45 seconds on the clock and three skip options, contestants were given a clue and the start of a track.

They had to name songs as quickly as possible.

Aimee and her dad stormed ahead in this round, successfully identifying songs by artists including The Beach Boys, Nelly Furtado and Charli XCX.

They had 22 seconds and two skips left when Joe and Caitlin were knocked out.

That left Aimee and Mark to take on the final round and play for £10,000 by naming 10 songs and artists.

Plans to use The Hit List winnings on birthday celebrations

The more time they took, the less money they would end up with.

It was a rocky start, with the money dropping to £9,310 before they guessed Christina Aguilera’s Candyman.

There was a tense moment as Aimee and Mark had to skip six songs they did not know as the clock ran down, finally identifying Facination by Alphabeat at the £4,562 mark.

The pair finished strongly, only skipping two more songs before Aimee named Only Love Can Hurt Like This by Paloma Faith to secure £3,598, which she said would help her celebrate her birthday.

Montrose FC Women congratulated the duo on Facebook, saying: “The pair absolutely smashed it, walking away with a great win.

“Looks like that big birthday party invite is definitely in the post now.

“Well done Team Culley!”