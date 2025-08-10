Aberdeen father-and-daughter duo win £3.5k on BBC music quiz show The Hit List

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen father-and-daughter duo win £3.5k on BBC music quiz show The Hit List

Football coach Aimee Culley and dad Mark appeared on the show on Saturday night.

By Isla Glen
Aimee Culley and dad Mark on The Hit List. Image: BBC
An Aberdeen father-and-daughter duo have won a £3,500 prize on a popular BBC music quiz show.

Football coach Aimee Culley and dad Mark appeared on The Hit List on Saturday night.

The programme, hosted by singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes, sees contestants name as many hit songs as they can to win up to £10,000.

The pair were up against Joel and Caitlin from Coventry and Sam and Hannah from Felixstowe.

In the first round, the players had to name hits from the past five decades by identifying the songs from a brief clip.

The contestants had to guess popular songs. Image: BBC

Former footballer Aimee, who works for Montrose Women, and Mark successfully named three out of five songs.

Then, teams were asked to guess songs that had won Brit Awards and were given the chance to guess another song to win a bonus point.

It was easy work for Mark and Aimee, who identified songs by Pink, Eurythmics and Cliff Richard, as well as three bonus tracks.

Aimee correctly named Lewis Capaldi’s Grace to reach 10 points, meaning Sam and Hannah were eliminated.

Strong second round for Aimee and Mark

Next, the duo went head-to-head with Joe and Caitlin.

With 45 seconds on the clock and three skip options, contestants were given a clue and the start of a track.

They had to name songs as quickly as possible.

Aimee (right) playing for Montrose against Aberdeen in 2024. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aimee and her dad stormed ahead in this round, successfully identifying songs by artists including The Beach Boys, Nelly Furtado and Charli XCX.

They had 22 seconds and two skips left when Joe and Caitlin were knocked out.

That left Aimee and Mark to take on the final round and play for £10,000 by naming 10 songs and artists.

Plans to use The Hit List winnings on birthday celebrations

The more time they took, the less money they would end up with.

It was a rocky start, with the money dropping to £9,310 before they guessed Christina Aguilera’s Candyman.

There was a tense moment as Aimee and Mark had to skip six songs they did not know as the clock ran down, finally identifying Facination by Alphabeat at the £4,562 mark.

Aimee and Mark celebrating their win. Image: BBC

The pair finished strongly, only skipping two more songs before Aimee named Only Love Can Hurt Like This by Paloma Faith to secure £3,598, which she said would help her celebrate her birthday.

Montrose FC Women congratulated the duo on Facebook, saying: “The pair absolutely smashed it, walking away with a great win.

“Looks like that big birthday party invite is definitely in the post now.

“Well done Team Culley!”

Conversation