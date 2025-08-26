Masterchef contestant whose Highland childhood inspired her passion for food books quarter-final place

A talented chef whose childhood roots in the Highlands launched her love for cooking has impressed on this year’s Masterchef.

Naomi hails from Inverness and spent time when she was younger living in Caithness and the Isle of Lewis.

The 30-year-old currently lives in Falkirk and has decided to showcase her culinary talents in this year’s Masterchef competition.

She has always had a interest in cooking.

She said: “Having grown up with close family all over Scotland including the Highlands, Caithness and the Isle of Lewis, I have been so lucky to be surrounded by amazing produce and food.

“I remember my grandparents bringing us fresh crabs straight off the fishing boat and me and my siblings standing on stools in the kitchen making scones when we were too short to reach the counter.

“Growing up, I loved cooking so was always desperate to get home from school to make the family dinner.”

Naomi loves to cook “simple and wholesome dishes” that show off the best produce of Scotland and Italy.

She said: “I am extremely proud of my Scottish heritage and my dishes demonstrate a passion for Scotland’s beautiful produce.

“I love making dishes that bring a sense of warmth to the table and make my family and friends smile.”

Naomi impressed the judges with her food on Masterchef

As an avid fan of the show, Naomi has wanted to participate for several years and joked to family she wanted to apply for aged 30.

She added: “Cooking is a creative outlet for me, and I am never happier than when I’m in the kitchen so I thought it was time to put my skills to the test.

“I love to challenge myself and as a teacher, I am always encouraging my pupils to aim high and live their dreams, so I thought I better take my own advice.”

In an episode that aired last week, Naomi put her passion onto a plate alongside other competitors in Heat 5.

Appearing in a tartan apron, she was tasked with taking an ordinary ingredient and making it extraordinary.

She chose hazelnuts and decided on a hazelnut cake with a vanilla gelato and chocolate sauce, which was described as “fabulous” by the judges.

Naomi then went on to wow the judges with a venison loin with parsnip puree followed by a sticky toffee pudding.

Her venison was well-cooked, while her pudding melted in the mouth.

Her impressive showcase earned her a place in the quarter finals.