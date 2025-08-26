Masterchef contestant whose Highland childhood inspired her passion for food books quarter-final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Masterchef contestant whose Highland childhood inspired her passion for food books quarter-final place

Naomi who grew up in the Highlands is competing in this year's Masterchef.

Naomi competes on Masterchef. Image: BBC
By Ross Hempseed

A talented chef whose childhood roots in the Highlands launched her love for cooking has impressed on this year’s Masterchef.

Naomi hails from Inverness and spent time when she was younger living in Caithness and the Isle of Lewis.

The 30-year-old currently lives in Falkirk and has decided to showcase her culinary talents in this year’s Masterchef competition.

She has always had a interest in cooking.

She said: “Having grown up with close family all over Scotland including the Highlands, Caithness and the Isle of Lewis, I have been so lucky to be surrounded by amazing produce and food.

“I remember my grandparents bringing us fresh crabs straight off the fishing boat and me and my siblings standing on stools in the kitchen making scones when we were too short to reach the counter.

“Growing up, I loved cooking so was always desperate to get home from school to make the family dinner.”

Naomi impressed with her perfectly cooked venison loin. Image: Masterchef.

Naomi loves to cook “simple and wholesome dishes” that show off the best produce of Scotland and Italy.

She said: “I am extremely proud of my Scottish heritage and my dishes demonstrate a passion for Scotland’s beautiful produce.

“I love making dishes that bring a sense of warmth to the table and make my family and friends smile.”

Naomi impressed the judges with her food on Masterchef

As an avid fan of the show, Naomi has wanted to participate for several years and joked to family she wanted to apply for aged 30.

She added: “Cooking is a creative outlet for me, and I am never happier than when I’m in the kitchen so I thought it was time to put my skills to the test.

“I love to challenge myself and as a teacher, I am always encouraging my pupils to aim high and live their dreams, so I thought I better take my own advice.”

Naomi made a sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Image: BBC.

In an episode that aired last week, Naomi put her passion onto a plate alongside other competitors in Heat 5.

Appearing in a tartan apron, she was tasked with taking an ordinary ingredient and making it extraordinary.

She chose hazelnuts and decided on a hazelnut cake with a vanilla gelato and chocolate sauce, which was described as “fabulous” by the judges.

Naomi was overjoyed to book a place in the quarterfinals. Image: BBC

Naomi then went on to wow the judges with a venison loin with parsnip puree followed by a sticky toffee pudding.

Her venison was well-cooked, while her pudding melted in the mouth.

Her impressive showcase earned her a place in the quarter finals.

