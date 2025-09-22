Here’s what happened as Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders makes Married at First Sight UK debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s what happened as Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders makes Married at First Sight UK debut

The recruitment consultant was one of the first contestants to say 'I do' on the new series.

By Abbie Duncan
Dean and Sarah got married on last night's episode of Married at First Sight. Image: Channel 4
Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders made her television debut last night, on the first episode of the latest series of Married at First Sight UK.

The hit series, which aired on E4 and Channel 4, has millions of viewers each year, who watch as a panel of experts match total strangers to marry one another.

Recruitment consultant Sarah, 31, was among the first contestants introduced, joining the other brides during the group hen-do.

While chatting with other contestants, Sarah described the experience as ‘surreal’ but said she planned to put all of her faith and trust in the process.

Sarah admitted to feeling nervous and said that while she usually goes for bad boys, she hoped the experts would be able to match her with her knight in shining armour.

The experts matched Sarah to Dean, a 31-year-old team-building host who called himself a ‘nice guy’ and a cheeky chappy.

Dean, who sang at the reception and also rapped his wedding vows, said he was a ‘hopeless romantic’ and was ready to find the one.

While there were laughs at the altar, Sarah admitted that she did not feel an instant connection.

Despite some laughs at the altar, it seems it may not be plain sailing for the newlyweds. Image: Channel 4

Despite sealing the ceremony with a kiss on the cheek, Sarah also later said Dean was not her ‘typical type’.

Dean, however, seemed more enthusiastic, telling the cameras he felt good about their connection.

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm on E4 and the newly married couple are set to head off on a luxury honeymoon.

