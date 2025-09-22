Here’s what happened as Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders makes Married at First Sight UK debut

Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders made her television debut last night, on the first episode of the latest series of Married at First Sight UK.

The hit series, which aired on E4 and Channel 4, has millions of viewers each year, who watch as a panel of experts match total strangers to marry one another.

Recruitment consultant Sarah, 31, was among the first contestants introduced, joining the other brides during the group hen-do.

While chatting with other contestants, Sarah described the experience as ‘surreal’ but said she planned to put all of her faith and trust in the process.

Sarah admitted to feeling nervous and said that while she usually goes for bad boys, she hoped the experts would be able to match her with her knight in shining armour.

The experts matched Sarah to Dean, a 31-year-old team-building host who called himself a ‘nice guy’ and a cheeky chappy.

Dean, who sang at the reception and also rapped his wedding vows, said he was a ‘hopeless romantic’ and was ready to find the one.

While there were laughs at the altar, Sarah admitted that she did not feel an instant connection.

Despite sealing the ceremony with a kiss on the cheek, Sarah also later said Dean was not her ‘typical type’.

Dean, however, seemed more enthusiastic, telling the cameras he felt good about their connection.

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm on E4 and the newly married couple are set to head off on a luxury honeymoon.