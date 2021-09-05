Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-Minute Masterpiece: How Joan Eardley captured fleetingness of late summer in Aberdeenshire

By Danica Ollerova
September 5, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 12:25 pm

Welcome to this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece where you can find out how Joan Eardley managed to capture the beautiful north-east landscape in Setting Sun over Fields.

This stunning work was painted outdoors in Catterline, the small fishing village south of Aberdeen where Eardley spent much of her time in the 1950s.

Here, Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, admires how the artist captured the fleetingness of late summer in Aberdeenshire.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

