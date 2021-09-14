Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

DanceLive set to return with live performances and a world premiere

By Scott Begbie
September 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 11:54 am
Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre will be part of Aberdeen's DanceLive festival.
DanceLive, Aberdeen’s festival of dance, is springing back into life with in-person, online and outdoor performances this autumn.

The four-day event will see a rich mix of artists from across the globe performing at venues around the city, including a world premiere from October 14.

“We are delighted to be showcasing such a varied and high-quality programme of dance artists here in Aberdeen,” said Hayley Durward, chief executive at Citymoves Dance Agency which runs the festival, now in its 17th year.

“DanceLive 2021 is a festival for everyone, with accessible performances online, indoors, and outdoors.”

Burn Out by Penny Chivas is based around climate change.

Festival acts will include Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre as part of its Scotland tour, an outdoor hip-hop work that highlights black excellence and challenges racial stigma.

World premiere set for DanceLive

It will also boast Burnt Out from Penny Chivas, a new solo dance theatre work centred around our changing climate, straight from an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

DanceLive – which was held online last year – will also see the world premiere of a specially commissioned outdoor work My Friends Take Care of Me from Fleur Darkin, previously Artistic Director at Scottish Dance Theatre.

Elisabeth Schilling’s Invisible Dances, which has toured around the world, will also make a surprise appearance during the festival weekend.

Screen.dance will continue its partnership with Citymoves and showcase three curated programmes as well as a selection of new and recent Scottish screen dance works drawn from an open juried call.

Audiences can expect to see a wealth of Scottish and UK talent popping up around the city centre and performing indoors in a socially distant set-up within the Anatomy Rooms.

Invisible Dances has been performed around the world.

When will DanceLive tickets go on sale?

Other highlights will include specially commissioned performances at Aberdeen Art Gallery, plus performances at The Lemon Tree.

Hayley said: “We look forward to welcoming back audiences and to seeing them enjoy the rich work artists have been creating during such a challenging year.”

Excitement is building for DanceLive.

Citymoves are also working with The Barn in Banchory on a new programme curated by Lucy Suggate and Luke Pell. A crossover with soundfestival, which takes place the weekend after DanceLive on October 19-24, it will see performance groups dance to commissioned tracks from soundfestival composers.

The full programme and tickets will be released next week. For more information visit www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive

