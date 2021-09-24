Plans for charity auction as The Banchory Violin Trail comes to close

As The Banchory Violin Trail enters its final weekend, organsiers have announced plans for a live charity auction.

The discovery art trail, which has been running in venues across Banchory since May, has brought many visitors to the popular Aberdeenshire town over the summer months and helped local businesses recover from the pandemic.

The violins represent Banchory’s musical roots – the north-east town is the birthplace of James Scott Skinner who is considered to be one of the greatest violinists and composers of Scottish traditional music.

Locals and visitors alike can still see the painted and decorated violins until Monday September 27.

Auction to raise funds for artists and local charity

After the trail has concluded, all 12 violins will be auctioned off. Banchory-based Number One charity, which offers meals from supermarket surplus to struggling locals, will benefits from the action, with a commission also being paid to each artist in recognition of their work.

A spokesperson for Banchory & District Initiative which is behind the trail said: “Through its fully inclusive projects, Number One continues to offer support to those most in need in the local community and has been an absolute lifeline to many local people in helping them through the pandemic.

“Run by volunteers, the response team cooked and delivered nutritious meals to anyone suffering through the effects of the pandemic and ensured that vulnerable and elderly residents saw a friendly face and had a point of contact to ask for help.

“From projects supporting mental health and social inclusion to running the foodbank, it continues to provide a vital support service for anyone needing help in the community.”

The Banchory Violin Trail auction takes place in October

The auction event will be held on Friday October 22 at the Banchory Lodge Hotel – one of the local businesses that sponsored the art trail. Renowned local fiddler Paul Anderson MBE will play the works of James Scott Skinner at the live event. There are also plans to offer live bidding online for those unable to make the event in person.

J.G. Ross Bakery, Banchory Lodge Hotel, Copper & Grey, Scott Skinner’s Restaurant & Bar, and FOLD at The Barn are some of the venues that took part in the trail.

Click here for more information.