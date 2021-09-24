Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gray’s School of Art launches new 10-day festival in Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
September 24, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: September 24, 2021, 12:54 pm
Post Thumbnail

An all-new arts festival will come to Aberdeen next month to mark the final days of a prestigious exhibition currently on show.

The BAS9 British Art Show opened at Aberdeen Art Gallery in July, boasting some of the best contemporary UK artists and featuring film, photography, painting, sculpture and performance.

Now Gray’s School of Art’s creative unit has teamed up with the art gallery to host to showcase Beyond BAS9 – an all-new 10 day festival.

The series of exhibitions, talks and events will bring together contemporary art groups, collectives, artists and curators from across Aberdeen to demonstrate the vitality of the arts in the north-east.

It promises to put on a mix of in-person and online events, with many exploring the legacy of BAS9 and looking ahead to the next chapter for contemporary art in the city.

One of the exhibits at the British Art Show at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture: Kami Thomson<br />Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 08-07-2021`

Other exhibitions will be held across the city

In addition to the works showcased at Aberdeen Art Gallery, a new exhibition called Paradigms, curated by Gray’s graduate Rachel Grant, will be on display at the Look Again Project Space on St Andrews Street. 

Running for the entirety of October, she has pulled together work from artists in Aberdeen and Plymouth – as they are the first and last cities to have hosted the BAS9.

Focusing on ideas, values and practices that serve as a way of viewing reality, a host of film, photography and sculptures have been pulled together for the public to view.

Taking their art on the road

Gray’s School of Art Mobile Art School will also be hitting the city streets.

They hope to bring art to everyone through a series of free; interactive workshops themed around the idea of ‘Designing for the future’.

Visitors can expect to use ceramics, drawing, printmaking and use recycled materials.

The Mobile Art Show has proved popular as part of the British Art Show. Picture: Culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton, mobile art school coordinator Craig Barrowman, and budding artists Cameron Howie, five, and Isla Davidson, seven. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

There’ll also be a colourful performance parade through the streets of Aberdeen on October 11 – led by Plant Theatre for Plant People with British Art Show 9 artist Grace Ndiritu and local artists Aymee Charlton and Kinga Elliott.

Hilary Nicoll, co-director of Look Again, Gray’s School of Arts’ creative unit, said: “Beyond BA59 is a really vibrant festival that offers an engaging line up of events for everyone in the north-east and beyond to enjoy.

“Many of the events explore what BAS9 may offer in terms of legacy for the arts in the city and will bring artists and curators together to consider the lasting impact of the landmark British Art Show.

“There is so much potential in the north-east and this festival speaks powerfully of the connectivity of creative practitioners working in the region.”

