First look as Douglas Henshall returns in crime drama Shetland

By Scott Begbie
September 28, 2021, 12:01 am
First look at the new series of Shetland, set to air on BBC One this autumn, with Douglas Henshall returning as DI Jimmy Perez.

A first look at the new series of popular crime drama Shetland has been released ahead of the series returning to screens this autumn.

The photo, just released by BBC One, shows Douglas Henshall returning as DI Jimmy Perez, alongside Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson and Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh.

Douglas said he was thrilled to be returning as the island detective for the sixth – and seventh – series of the drama, based on the books by Ann Cleeves.

“After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again,” said the actor.

‘Wonderful’ to be back says Douglas

“(Writer) Davy Kane has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth.

“Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it.”

Shetland stars Alison O’Donnell and Douglas Henshall filming on Shetland earlier this year.

The forthcoming new series, filmed in the spring, centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people.

As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn.

Written by David Kane and Paul Logue, the sixth series also sees Fiona Bell return to the Shetland series as murderer Donna Killick whose compassionate release aggrieves many of the locals not least Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister (played by Neve McIntosh).

Filming created a stir on Shetland

New series regulars include Anneika Rose as Procurator Fiscal Maggie Kean and Angus Miller as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie.

Other series regulars returning include Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

A precise date for the return of Shetland has not yet been set.

Filming for the seventh series has already taken place creating a stir on the island when the stars of the show took to local locations in August this year.

