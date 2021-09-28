Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Four years and 404 stitchers later, completed Tarland Tapestry finally unveiled to public

By Craig Munro
September 28, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 3:17 pm
The Tarland Tapestry, which was unveiled on Sunday. Picture by Kath Flannery

It has taken thousands of hours of work by hundreds of stitchers – anchored by a group of little more than a dozen locals – but the Tarland Tapestry has finally been unveiled to the public in its permanent home.

The artwork has been around seven years in the making, with the idea of a collaborative piece celebrating the Deeside village and the surrounding Howe of Cromar first conceived when the Great Tapestry of Scotland was on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2014.

That seed was slow to germinate, but a team of 15 Tarland residents – none of whom had been seriously involved in embroidery of any kind beforehand – began work in 2017.

Among them was Jan Healey, who joined the group on a visit to East Lothian to discuss plans with the Great Tapestry‘s lead artist Andrew Crummy and stitching co-ordinator Dorie Wilkie.

Some of the stitchers, including Jan Healey standing at the front on the right side, with Dorie Wilkie, centre, and fiddler Paul Anderson. Picture by Kath Flannery

She said: “We used their light box to transfer our design onto their linen and got lots of advice and help from both of them, and Dorie came to Tarland to give us a stitching workshop.”

Over the next two years, 404 people contributed at least one stitch to the work.

Paying homage to landscape

The design was drawn up by Gray’s School of Art graduate Lindsay Stewart, who incorporated landscapes, activities, buildings and people emblematic of their corner of Aberdeenshire.

Mrs Healey said: “We went about finding out what people wanted to be represented at one of the local markets, and we had post-it notes and asked for opinions.

“We wanted to represent the Howe of Cromar, which is like a bowl in a way. It’s a very special bit of Aberdeenshire, and it has all sorts of things going on.”

Prominently featured are the hill Morven and the mountain Lochnagar, along with the Tomnaverie recumbent stone circle.

Along the bottom of the work are Tarland landmarks including the old kirk, Alastrean House, Douneside and the MacRobert Hall, and there are tributes to farmers, curlers, golfers and Highland dancers decorating the edges.

Reference to musical tradition

Among the most significant elements on the Tarland tapestry is a fiddler, recognisable as local resident Paul Anderson, one of Scotland’s most prominent folk musicians.

Mr Anderson, who was awarded an MBE earlier this year and an honorary doctorate from Robert Gordon University a few weeks ago, said: “Initially I thought it was just going to be a generic fiddle player, not necessarily myself, but when it was finished it was quite clearly myself!

“So it was a bit of a surprise, I certainly wasn’t looking to be featured.

“It’s very humbling actually, it’s quite a thing to see yourself depicted in an image like that, such a beautiful thing.”

Another pleasant surprise for Mr Anderson was the stitchers’ decision to feature his composition Cromar, Her Beauty Before Me accurately notated alongside him.

He said: “I suppose, much in the same way that the landscape has inspired the artists who created the images, I was reflecting looking upon the landscape where I grew up and where my ancestors came from.

“It’s just a place I love dearly.”

After the original unveiling date of April 19 2020 was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the work was finally revealed to the public by Dorie Wilkie during the Tarland Food and Music Festival on Sunday, and proved to be a big draw.

Mrs Healey said: “Paul played Cromar, Her Beauty Before Me, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he played it. It’s beautiful – it’s like The Lark Ascending.”

The Tarland Tapestry is now on permanent display in the village’s MacRobert Hall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]