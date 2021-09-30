Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

New Aberdeenshire exhibition presents wild cats like never before

By Lauren Taylor
September 30, 2021, 6:09 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:09 pm
The Big Chat Show at Milton Art Gallery.

Art fans can re-discover cats of all sizes in a new exhibition using unique techniques to bring them to life.

The exhibition at Milton Art Gallery, at Milton of Crathes, will showcase Gordon Corrins’ love for cats of all sizes – from domestic cats to their wild cousins, including lions, tigers and leopards.

Since 2007 Mr Corrins has made animals and wildlife the sole focus of his work.

The popular artist is passionate about wildlife conservation and aims to raise awareness of no only endangered species, but also animal cruelty and mistreatment.

A close-up of one of Mr Corrins’ paintings displayed in the gallery. Supplied by Leys Estate Group.

While experimenting with erasing techniques and building up layers and textures he discovered how highlights looked more realistic.

He brings his subjects to life by producing different textures through his developed techniques.

Mr Corrins’ latest originals, prints and cards will be on display at the Big Cat Show until October 24.

He will also be holding a number of meet the artist events in the gallery, with the next taking place on October 10 from noon.

The Milton Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10.30am and 4.30pm. It will also be open on Sundays for visitors between 10.30am and 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]