Two-Minute Masterpiece: Coded meanings in haunting painting of the Border Widow

A haunting and atmospheric painting based on a Sir Walter Scott work is the subject of this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece

The Border Widow, by William Bell Scott, is full of coded meaning, explains Molly Speir, a museum assistant at Aberdeen Art Gallery where the painting is on display.

Inspired by the author’s tale, The Lament Of The Border Widow, the artwork is a prime example of Bell Scott’s Pre-Raphaelite style.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…