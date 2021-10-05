Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen author’s new collection of horror stories vies with Stephen King at top of book chart

By Danica Ollerova
October 5, 2021, 5:00 pm

An Aberdeen-born author said seeing his first collection of horror stories vying with Stephen King for top slot on a book chart was a “surreal moment”.

“Stephen King is one of my favourite authors,” said Steven Dines who released his collection of stories – Look Where You Are Going Not Where You Have Been – last month (September 21, 2021).

“To be listed alongside him on anything, even for the briefest moment, is an honour. Reaching number 2 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases (Horror Short Fiction) surrounded by King’s work was surreal.”

However, Steven says he is “under no illusions” and knows that the ultimate success of his book won’t be based on the ranking.

“It’ll be based on the book’s longevity and, of course, good word-of-mouth,” said the author.

Steven Dines’ new book offers 11 stories

Steven, who also works as a report production assistant and proofreads medical and legal reports, had previously published stories in numerous print and online magazines, but this is the first collection of his work.

Look Where You Are Going Not Where You Have Been is a collection of 11 stories, including three novellas. The stories are dark literary fiction/horror – including one fantasy tale – and they represent the best of Steven’s work from the past eight years.

“They explore themes of loss and grief, love and hope, with a focus on family – fathers and sons, husbands and wives,” said Steven.

“Three of the stories – So Many Heartbeats, So Many Words, The Harder It Gets the Softer We Sing, and This House Is Not Haunted – follow the same family as they struggle through a particularly dark period, clutching at hope however they find it.

“These stories connect the others in the book, turning the collection into one cohesive whole, a statement on grief, dwelling on the past, the dangers of always looking back.”

steven dines
The cover of Look Where You Are Going Not Where You Have Been.

Steven’s stories do more than just scare

While the stories fit the horror genre, Steven’s intention has always been to do more than simply scare the reader.

He said: “The stories are invariably dark and bleak – with scattered touches of humour – and some have nasty twists, but the hope is that when the reader stops, closes the book, looks around, they come away with a better appreciation of their own life, of what they perhaps take for granted.”

Steven is currently working on a novel – his take on the ever-popular haunted house genre.

“It’s a modern gothic thriller with, I hope, the intimacy and authenticity I instil in my shorter works. It’s currently titled Heartwood,” said the author.

Steven Dines is currently working on a new novel.

Grateful to former English teacher

Steven, who is now based in Salisbury, attended Kittybrewster Primary School and  Powis Academy (now St Machar Academy). And it was the encouragement of one of his teachers that made him pursue a career as a writer.

Steven said: “I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to my former English teacher from St Machar Academy, Gregor Phillips. He saw something in my writing and it was his encouragement that invigorated my interest in language and story.

“Thirty years later, I’ve not forgotten.”

Look Where You Are Going Not Where You Have Been – published by Luna Press Publishing – can be purchased here.

