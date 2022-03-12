In pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress on-screen heroes By Lottie Hood March 12, 2022, 6:25 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 10:44 am Some of the outfits being judged for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of people have flocked to Comic Con to meet some of their favourite characters – while dressed as their heroes. Around 10,000 people are taking part in the P&J Live in Aberdeen over the course of the weekend. Celebrities and fans visiting Aberdeen’s biggest Comic Con to date, were impressed by size of the event and appeared to be enjoying the day. Check out our gallery of some of the best dressed fans – do you recognise anyone? A foxy character arriving at the event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Spiderman makes a new friend. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Laura Boyle from Fife with Mandy Williamson and Ruairidh Boyle. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. Delorean like the Back to the Future car.Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media One of the Cosplay judges, Mai Cosplay. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Desks were full of celebrities signing autographs for fans. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Tarfful with a young fan. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. TV Gladiator Cobra with Claudia Wells who played in Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. Many people visiting Comic Con showed off their best costumes. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. Jane McCarry who plays Isa in Still Game meeting and greeting fans. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media Nine year old ghostbuster, Jaxxon Wilson with Dad Chris. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media The Hemming family from Linlithgow in West Lothian. Phil, Sophie, Lucy and Claire were all dressed together for the first time at a Comic Con. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Some of the outfits being judged for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Owen Brindley from Stonehaven on a Star Wars prop at his first Comic Con event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Youngsters getting light sabre lessons. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Inside the rabbit head is twelve year old Alexander Fleming from Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Erin Kirkwood and Evie Hurry who travelled from Falkirk as Marvel charachters Black Widow and Yelena. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Cosplayers waiting for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Thousands turn out for ‘impressive’ Comic Con in Aberdeen All you need to know about Comic Con Scotland (North-east) coming to P&J Live Fans will be out in force as Comic Con draws 10,000 people to P&J Live REVIEW: Family show ‘L.O.L. Surprise VIP Party’ lives up to its name