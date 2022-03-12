In pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress on-screen heroes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have flocked to Comic Con to meet some of their favourite characters – while dressed as their heroes.

Around 10,000 people are taking part in the P&J Live in Aberdeen over the course of the weekend.

Celebrities and fans visiting Aberdeen’s biggest Comic Con to date, were impressed by size of the event and appeared to be enjoying the day.

Check out our gallery of some of the best dressed fans – do you recognise anyone?