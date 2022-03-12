In pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress on-screen heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment What's On

In pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress on-screen heroes

By Lottie Hood
March 12, 2022, 6:25 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 10:44 am
Some of the outfits being judged for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Some of the outfits being judged for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Thousands of people have flocked to Comic Con to meet some of their favourite characters – while dressed as their heroes.

Around 10,000 people are taking part in the P&J Live in Aberdeen over the course of the weekend.

Celebrities and fans visiting Aberdeen’s biggest Comic Con to date, were impressed by size of the event and appeared to be enjoying the day.

Check out our gallery of some of the best dressed fans – do you recognise anyone?

A foxy character arriving at the event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Spiderman makes a new friend. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Laura Boyle from Fife with Mandy Williamson and Ruairidh Boyle. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Delorean like the Back to the Future car.Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
One of the Cosplay judges, Mai Cosplay. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Desks were full of celebrities signing autographs for fans. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Tarfful with a young fan. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
TV Gladiator Cobra with Claudia Wells who played in Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Many people visiting Comic Con showed off their best costumes. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Jane McCarry who plays Isa in Still Game meeting and greeting fans. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media
Nine year old ghostbuster, Jaxxon Wilson with Dad Chris. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
The Hemming family from Linlithgow in West Lothian. Phil, Sophie, Lucy and Claire were all dressed together for the first time at a Comic Con. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Owen Brindley from Stonehaven on a Star Wars prop at his first Comic Con event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Youngsters getting light sabre lessons. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Inside the rabbit head is twelve year old Alexander Fleming from Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Erin Kirkwood and Evie Hurry who travelled from Falkirk as Marvel charachters Black Widow and Yelena. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Cosplayers waiting for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

