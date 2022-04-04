What’s on in Aberdeen for the little ones during the Easter holidays?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment What's On

What’s on in Aberdeen for the little ones during the Easter holidays?

In partnership with Bon Accord
April 4, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Post Thumbnail

Are you wondering what’s on in Aberdeen during the Easter holidays that’s sure to entertain your kids?

If the answer is yes, then Bon Accord, Aberdeen has a solution for you.

What’s on at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord during the Easter holidays?

From 1 April, the Bon Accord Easter Garden will be back!

Perfect for young children, the Easter Garden is home to the famous Bon Accord Bunny, who is making a much-anticipated return. The Bon Accord Bunny is a great photo opportunity for all the family.

You can find the Easter Garden in Bon Accord’s Central Atrium, in front of Costa Coffee. It features; small tables and chairs for the little ones, on a bed of fake grass, surrounding the bunny.

The Easter Garden is in the ideal spot to keep kids occupied while giving parents an opportunity to take some time out to relax with a cup of coffee.

what to do Easter holidays in Aberdeen
The Bon Accord Bunny is ready for visitors…

There’s plenty more to do at Bon Accord…

Don’t miss out on Bon Accord’s Mystery Easter hunt! This will run from the 1st to the 19th of April. Clues will be given to the children to find the Easter egg stickers hidden on various shop windows in the centre, however this year we have a double whammy!

Younger children will use clues to spot the 10 hidden eggs around Bon Accord’s Store windows.

For the older children who have been learning to read, Charlie Dog would like you to go undercover to find his lost Easter gift. Follow the clues and collect the letters on the eggs in the store windows to crack the code.

To take part in the Mystery Easter Hunt’s, visit the Information Hub on Lower Mall. Participants will be entered into a draw for a chance win up to £50 to spend at Scone on tea and cakes!

And for the glorious, sunny days we are usually treated to in springtime, Bon Accord’s roof garden is the perfect place to pause, refuel and take in the glorious surroundings.

For more information about the Easter Garden, and what’s on at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord during the Easter holidays, visit the Bon Accord website.

