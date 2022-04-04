What’s on in Aberdeen for the little ones during the Easter holidays?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you wondering what’s on in Aberdeen during the Easter holidays that’s sure to entertain your kids?

If the answer is yes, then Bon Accord, Aberdeen has a solution for you.

What’s on at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord during the Easter holidays?

From 1 April, the Bon Accord Easter Garden will be back!

Perfect for young children, the Easter Garden is home to the famous Bon Accord Bunny, who is making a much-anticipated return. The Bon Accord Bunny is a great photo opportunity for all the family.

You can find the Easter Garden in Bon Accord’s Central Atrium, in front of Costa Coffee. It features; small tables and chairs for the little ones, on a bed of fake grass, surrounding the bunny.

The Easter Garden is in the ideal spot to keep kids occupied while giving parents an opportunity to take some time out to relax with a cup of coffee.

There’s plenty more to do at Bon Accord…

Don’t miss out on Bon Accord’s Mystery Easter hunt! This will run from the 1st to the 19th of April. Clues will be given to the children to find the Easter egg stickers hidden on various shop windows in the centre, however this year we have a double whammy!

Younger children will use clues to spot the 10 hidden eggs around Bon Accord’s Store windows.

For the older children who have been learning to read, Charlie Dog would like you to go undercover to find his lost Easter gift. Follow the clues and collect the letters on the eggs in the store windows to crack the code.

To take part in the Mystery Easter Hunt’s, visit the Information Hub on Lower Mall. Participants will be entered into a draw for a chance win up to £50 to spend at Scone on tea and cakes!

And for the glorious, sunny days we are usually treated to in springtime, Bon Accord’s roof garden is the perfect place to pause, refuel and take in the glorious surroundings.

For more information about the Easter Garden, and what’s on at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord during the Easter holidays, visit the Bon Accord website.