An unforgettable night out in February: Girl from the North Country comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

An unforgettable night out in February: Girl from the North Country comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
January 23, 2023, 11:50 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 1:00 pm
Full cast on stage for The Girl From the North Country.
Acclaimed musical Girl From The North Country comes to Aberdeen 21 - 25 February.

Travel back in time to America’s heartland during the Great Depression. A show that offers an intimate glimpse into the human condition, transcending all barriers – don’t miss Girl From The North Country at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Looking for a fabulous night out this February? Head to His Majesty’s Theatre and see Girl From The North Country.

The music of a generation and the loneliness of a nation

Awarded 5 stars and called “a show that transports the soul”, Girl From The North Country comes to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen 21 – 25 February.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), Girl From The North Country boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan like you’ve never heard them before.

The double Olivier and Tony Award-Winning West End and Broadway smash-hit musical is a powerful and universal story about family and love.

Hailed by the Observer as the ‘No.1 theatre show of the year’ and on The Times’ list of Top 25 Musicals of all time, it is a performance that pairs the music of a generation with the loneliness of a nation.

An unforgettable tale of life and love in 1930’s America

Taking place in 1934 America during the grasp of the Great Depression, Girl From The North Country is a story of wayward souls crossing paths at a turning point in their lives, realising that nothing is as it seems.

As they search for a future, and hide from their past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about their present.

Declared “magnificent” by the Evening Standard, “astonishing” by the Guardian, and “piercingly beautiful” by the Independent, this unforgettable production will make its mark in Aberdeen for 5 nights only.

The unforgettable songs of Bob Dylan brought to life

In addition to its moving story, Girl From The North Country boasts a musical score from one of the greatest singer/songwriters of the 21st century, Bob Dylan. The musical features dozens of his greatest hits, including:

  • “Went to See the Gypsy”
  • “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love)”
  • “Slow Train”
  • “License to Kill”
  • “I Want You”
  • “Like a Rolling Stone”
  • “Make You Feel My Love”
  • “Jokerman”
  • “Hurricane”
  • “Forever Young”

And many more…

Travel back in time to 1934 Duluth, Minnesota.
Be mesmerised by the haunting and soulful music of acclaimed songwriter Bob Dylan.
Fall in love with characters expertly crafted by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.
Witness a heart-breaking and universal story about family and love.
Don't miss the Observer's "Number 1 Play of the Year".

Looking for a fabulous night out in February? Girl From The North Country is playing at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen February 21 – 25. Don’t wait to book your tickets to the award-winning musical coming to Aberdeen this February.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from What's On

james bon aberdeen granite noir
Can being covered in gold paint really kill you? Dr Kathryn Harkup to reveal…
RedPhoenix Dance will perform at Aberdeen's Chinese New Year celebrations. Image: Brian G Stewart
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Chinese New Year and read some Burns…
entertainment quiz aberdeen
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's Aberdeen gig
8848's tasting menu squeezes in five courses and a lot of flavours. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu
snow queen scottish ballet aberdeen review
REVIEW: Scottish Ballet’s Snow Queen casts magic spell on Aberdeen
CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation will be part of Aberdeen's Granite Noir. All images: supplied by Lee Apsey.
Even gas bills can become murder weapons in Crime Scene Improvisation coming to Aberdeen's…
Scottish Ballet dancer Rishan Benjamin tackles the biggest role of her career when theThe Snow Queen arrives in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Supplied by Scottish Ballet.
Magic - and lucky red headscarf - for Scottish Ballet rising star's Snow Queen…
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen's Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…
Rising Aberdeen band The Sun Day have signed with Fat Hippy Records. Photo by Samuel McGegor
Rising Aberdeen band The Sun Day vow to 'spread love and joy' with label…

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented