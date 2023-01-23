An unforgettable night out in February: Girl from the North Country comes to His Majesty’s Theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travel back in time to America’s heartland during the Great Depression. A show that offers an intimate glimpse into the human condition, transcending all barriers – don’t miss Girl From The North Country at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Looking for a fabulous night out this February? Head to His Majesty’s Theatre and see Girl From The North Country.

The music of a generation and the loneliness of a nation

Awarded 5 stars and called “a show that transports the soul”, Girl From The North Country comes to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen 21 – 25 February.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), Girl From The North Country boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan like you’ve never heard them before.

The double Olivier and Tony Award-Winning West End and Broadway smash-hit musical is a powerful and universal story about family and love.

Hailed by the Observer as the ‘No.1 theatre show of the year’ and on The Times’ list of Top 25 Musicals of all time, it is a performance that pairs the music of a generation with the loneliness of a nation.

An unforgettable tale of life and love in 1930’s America

Taking place in 1934 America during the grasp of the Great Depression, Girl From The North Country is a story of wayward souls crossing paths at a turning point in their lives, realising that nothing is as it seems.

As they search for a future, and hide from their past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about their present.

Declared “magnificent” by the Evening Standard, “astonishing” by the Guardian, and “piercingly beautiful” by the Independent, this unforgettable production will make its mark in Aberdeen for 5 nights only.

The unforgettable songs of Bob Dylan brought to life

In addition to its moving story, Girl From The North Country boasts a musical score from one of the greatest singer/songwriters of the 21st century, Bob Dylan. The musical features dozens of his greatest hits, including:

“Went to See the Gypsy”

“Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love)”

“Slow Train”

“License to Kill”

“I Want You”

“Like a Rolling Stone”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“Jokerman”

“Hurricane”

“Forever Young”

And many more…

Looking for a fabulous night out in February? Girl From The North Country is playing at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen February 21 – 25. Don’t wait to book your tickets to the award-winning musical coming to Aberdeen this February.