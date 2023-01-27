5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and explore the Victorian Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and explore the Victorian Market

By Lauren Robertson
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:22 pm
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The final weekend of January is bringing a host of fun events to the Highlands, Aberdeen and beyond.

The new food hall in the Victorian Market in Inverness is filling up, with lots of local food and drink options to enjoy.

If that’s not your thing, why not settle down and enjoy an Oscar nominated movie from the comfort of your sofa?

If you fancy putting on your detective shoes, you might want to head for Crathes Castle.

Inverness Victorian Market

Sushi Inverness is one of the newest vendors in the market. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Whether you’re in the mood for tasty bakes, huge toasties or even fresh sushi, you’ll want to make your way to the food hall in Inverness Victorian Market.

Local favourites Bad Girl Bakery and Salt & Fire are ready to tickle your taste buds, with seafood trailer The Redshank also cooking up a storm in the pop-up spot this weekend.

There are new vendors appearing in the market all the time, so keep an eye out and be ready to welcome in a new favourite.

Vintage Kilo Sale

Have you got those reusable bags ready for this weekend? We’re back in Leeds and sorting those vans for another 5…

Posted by Shop Kilo on Monday, 23 January 2023

The Vintage Kilo Sale is returning to Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Market Street on Sunday.

Shoppers can rummage through rails of sustainable, vintage, retro and branded fashion and bag themselves a bargain.

Queues outside the kilo sale in Aberdeen back in 2018. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson

Upon arrival at the till, their hauls will be weighed and they will be charged just £20 per kilo. Prices will drop to £15 from 3pm.

The event takes place between 10.30am and 4pm and tickets can be bought at fatsoma.com.

Enjoy an Oscar nominated film

All Quiet on the Western Front is available on Netflix. Image: Netflix

This year’s Oscar nominees were announced earlier this week, but instead of waiting until the ceremony on March 12 to find out the winners, why not decide yourself?

You will find most of the nominated films on streaming services – including those that raked in nominations in a number of categories.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated in 11 categories and is available on Amazon Prime.

All Quiet on the Western Front – an adaptation of the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque – is available on Netflix and is up for nine awards.

Inverness Women’s Group

Calling all Inverness Ladies!! 📣📣There's a new group in town, Inverness' Women's Group has been organised by our very…

Posted by 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕠𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕖𝕡 on Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Scottish Women’s Institute (SWI) is launching Inverness Women’s Group at an event in The Beaufort Hotel on Sunday at 2pm.

SWI has many groups across the country with the intention of bringing women together to have fun, make friends, learn new skills and support one another.

The group is open to women of all ages and will meet once a month, hosting a range of activities that suit all members.

The event is free, but you can reserve your spot at eventbrite.co.uk.

The Kilted Killing

The murder mystery will take place at Crathes Castle. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

It’s the night before the wedding of Laird Hamish Strathsporran and Tiffany Banks.

As secrets are revealed, things quickly turn sour. Will Tiffany make it down the aisle? Will this wedding be the death of her?

Head to Crathes Castle on Saturday night to find out as Right Here Productions hosts its murder mystery The Kilted Killing.

Tickets for the event are £28 each and can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk.

