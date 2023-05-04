Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing at P&J Live

The Strictly professionals will be whirling into the Granite City on Friday.

By Cameron Roy
The Strictly Come Dancing Professionals will be waltzing into P&J Live. Image: Marc Brenner
The Strictly Come Dancing Professionals will be waltzing into P&J Live. Image: Marc Brenner

The UK’s biggest dancing phenomenon Strictly Come Dancing will be coming to P&J Live on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will delight audiences with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

This exhilarating show will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, performed within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

When and where will Strictly perform in Aberdeen?

The Strictly Professionals will be performing at P&J Live on Friday, May 5.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 7.30pm to 9.40pm.

The Professionals will be showing off all styles of dance on the night. Image: Marc Brenner

What Strictly Professionals will be at P&J Live?

The P&J Live show will feature 10 talented Strictly Professionals strutting their stuff.

They are Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

It will be reining champion Jowita Przystal’s first Pro tour with the hugely popular show.

She and celebrity partner Hamza Yassin, the Lochaber-based wildlife filmmaker, carried off the Glitterball in 2022 and won a slew of fans in the process.

The show could also feature a tribute to longtime judge Len Goodman, who died on April 22.

Have the Strictly professionals been to Aberdeen before?

In 2020, the Strictly Come Dancing’s Live Tour visited P&J Live in their celebrity couples. 

And in 2022, the Strictly Professionals tour also visited the arena.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

The P&J Live show will showcase dancing of the highest possible standard. Image: Marc Brenner

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Additional PJ1 buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the taxi tank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella to Strictly?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

P&J Live is the largest indoor arena in Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Are Strictly tickets still available for P&J Live?

There are some tickets for the show still available on Ticketmaster but they are “low availability”.

Strictly could also be returning to Aberdeen in the future.

Well-known dancing Conservative and Aberdonian Michael Gove hinted last week he could be interested if asked…

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals set to whirl into Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]