Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing at P&J Live

The UK’s biggest dancing phenomenon Strictly Come Dancing will be coming to P&J Live on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will delight audiences with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

This exhilarating show will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, performed within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

When and where will Strictly perform in Aberdeen?

The Strictly Professionals will be performing at P&J Live on Friday, May 5.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 7.30pm to 9.40pm.

What Strictly Professionals will be at P&J Live?

The P&J Live show will feature 10 talented Strictly Professionals strutting their stuff.

They are Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

It will be reining champion Jowita Przystal’s first Pro tour with the hugely popular show.

She and celebrity partner Hamza Yassin, the Lochaber-based wildlife filmmaker, carried off the Glitterball in 2022 and won a slew of fans in the process.

The show could also feature a tribute to longtime judge Len Goodman, who died on April 22.

Have the Strictly professionals been to Aberdeen before?

In 2020, the Strictly Come Dancing’s Live Tour visited P&J Live in their celebrity couples.

And in 2022, the Strictly Professionals tour also visited the arena.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Additional PJ1 buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the taxi tank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella to Strictly?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Are Strictly tickets still available for P&J Live?

There are some tickets for the show still available on Ticketmaster but they are “low availability”.

Strictly could also be returning to Aberdeen in the future.

Well-known dancing Conservative and Aberdonian Michael Gove hinted last week he could be interested if asked…