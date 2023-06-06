Death-defying Circus Vegas show coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new one-of-a-kind Las Vegas-style circus tour is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness this summer.

Circus Vegas incorporates real daredevil stunts with traditional circus acts fit for the Vegas stage, where the show was conceived.

Crowds will be in awe of the performer’s skills as they carry out death-defying stunts including Duo Alambria, performing a high-wire act never seen before in Scotland.

The incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine will perform on the acrobatic swing flying through the air, while the stunt riding team will take on the Globe of Death.

Watch as the riders experience G-force similar to a fighter pilot, as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.

For lovers of traditional circus acts and children, Edy the Clown, a legendary figure will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

Other acts include hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, and juggling.

The show runs for approximately two hours and is housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled during the summer.

Here is a list of the show dates happening at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness and at Queens Links in Aberdeen:

Inverness

Thursday June 29 – 7pm

Friday June 30 – 5pm, 7.45pm

Saturday July 1 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Sunday July 2 – 2pm, 5pm

Monday July 3 – 3pm, 7.45pm

Tuesday July 4 – 12pm, 3pm

Aberdeen

Thursday July 6 – 7pm

Friday July 7 – 5pm, 7.45pm

Saturday July 8 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Sunday July 9 – 2pm & 5pm

Tuesday July 11 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Wednesday July 12 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Thursday July 13 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Friday July 14 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Saturday July 15 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Sunday July 16 – 2pm, 5pm

Tuesday July 18 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Wednesday July 19 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Thursday July 20 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Friday July 21 – 3pm & 7.45pm

Saturday July 22 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Sunday July 23 – 12pm

To book tickets for the show visit Circus Vegas website.