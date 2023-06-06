Death-defying Circus Vegas show coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death-defying Circus Vegas show coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

The show which features stunts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats is coming to the north of Scotland this summer.

By Ross Hempseed
Circus Vegas performers in front of the Globe of Death.
Performers of Circus Vegas are gearing up to wow the crowds in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Circus Vegas.

A new one-of-a-kind Las Vegas-style circus tour is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness this summer.

Circus Vegas incorporates real daredevil stunts with traditional circus acts fit for the Vegas stage, where the show was conceived.

Crowds will be in awe of the performer’s skills as they carry out death-defying stunts including Duo Alambria, performing a high-wire act never seen before in Scotland.

The incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine will perform on the acrobatic swing flying through the air, while the stunt riding team will take on the Globe of Death.

The Globe of Death features in the death-defying Circus Vegas show. Image: Circus Vegas.

Watch as the riders experience G-force similar to a fighter pilot, as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.

For lovers of traditional circus acts and children, Edy the Clown, a legendary figure will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

Other acts include hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, and juggling.

The show runs for approximately two hours and is housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled during the summer.

Here is a list of the show dates happening at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness and at Queens Links in Aberdeen:

Inverness

  • Thursday June 29 – 7pm
  • Friday June 30 – 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Saturday July 1 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Sunday July 2 – 2pm, 5pm
  • Monday July 3 – 3pm, 7.45pm
  • Tuesday July 4 – 12pm, 3pm

Aberdeen

  • Thursday July 6 – 7pm
  • Friday July 7 – 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Saturday July 8 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Sunday July 9 – 2pm & 5pm
  • Tuesday July 11 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Wednesday July 12 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Thursday July 13 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Friday July 14 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Saturday July 15 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Sunday July 16 – 2pm, 5pm
  • Tuesday July 18 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Wednesday July 19 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Thursday July 20 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Friday July 21 – 3pm & 7.45pm
  • Saturday July 22 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
  • Sunday July 23 – 12pm

To book tickets for the show visit Circus Vegas website.

