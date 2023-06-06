Death-defying Circus Vegas show coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

A new one-of-a-kind Las Vegas-style circus tour is coming to Aberdeen and Inverness this summer.
Circus Vegas incorporates real daredevil stunts with traditional circus acts fit for the Vegas stage, where the show was conceived.
Crowds will be in awe of the performer’s skills as they carry out death-defying stunts including Duo Alambria, performing a high-wire act never seen before in Scotland.
The incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine will perform on the acrobatic swing flying through the air, while the stunt riding team will take on the Globe of Death.
Watch as the riders experience G-force similar to a fighter pilot, as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.
For lovers of traditional circus acts and children, Edy the Clown, a legendary figure will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.
Other acts include hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, and juggling.
The show runs for approximately two hours and is housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled during the summer.
Here is a list of the show dates happening at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness and at Queens Links in Aberdeen:
Inverness
- Thursday June 29 – 7pm
- Friday June 30 – 5pm, 7.45pm
- Saturday July 1 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
- Sunday July 2 – 2pm, 5pm
- Monday July 3 – 3pm, 7.45pm
- Tuesday July 4 – 12pm, 3pm
Aberdeen
- Thursday July 6 – 7pm
- Friday July 7 – 5pm, 7.45pm
- Saturday July 8 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
- Sunday July 9 – 2pm & 5pm
- Tuesday July 11 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Wednesday July 12 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Thursday July 13 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Friday July 14 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Saturday July 15 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
- Sunday July 16 – 2pm, 5pm
- Tuesday July 18 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Wednesday July 19 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Thursday July 20 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Friday July 21 – 3pm & 7.45pm
- Saturday July 22 – 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm
- Sunday July 23 – 12pm
To book tickets for the show visit Circus Vegas website.
