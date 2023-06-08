Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen students have shared a sneak peek of some of their work ahead of the Gray’s School of Art 2023 degree show.

Preparations for the Neon Futures showcase are in full swing with 150 students from across the school sharing exhibits of their work.

The show will open to the public for a week from Saturday, June 10, following a special welcome event on Friday for friends and family.

The exhibits all celebrate the graduates “new and bold” futures and feature a mix of photography, textiles and contemporary art.

Jo Crane, from Nethy Bridge, was inspired by her love of the outdoors when creating her project.

The communication design student has made a guide to loch swimming in the Cairngorms National Park called Dookers.

She also came up with the idea for a beach towel featuring her bright illustrations which swimmers could take with them on their loch trips.

“I am massively inspired by the landscape of the Cairngorms where I live,” she said. “The vast lochs lying below the snowy, heather covered mountains, are so special to me.

“I was so keen to do a project about wild swimming as I felt there has been surge in popularity of wild swimming in recent years, but a gap in the advertisement and information about it.

“I realised most of the information I knew about wild swimming in the Cairngorms was down to word of mouth/just knowing the right spots to go to.

“I wanted to create a bold leaflet design so people who wild swim regularly can use it, but also people that may never have tried it before.”

Inspired by surroundings

Photography student Hannah Aitken, from Aberdeen, has drawn on her childhood experiences at church for her project which is titled Closure as it features five churches closing their doors in the city.

She said: “I was inspired to carry out this project as my father is a minister for the Church of Scotland.

“As a child, I grew up going to church, and through this, grew an understanding of the importance it can have in an individual’s life and surrounding community.

“I have named the project Closure as I hope that it will help members of these congregations and others like it to feel a sense of closure.

“I hope that it will help them to reflect on the role that the church has played in their lives and have hope for the future of the church.”

Meanwhile, Jessica Reid, a visual design student, has created a virtual reality experience for The Community of Arran Seabed Trust to share the story of the island’s marine life.

She said: “I would love people to really appreciate the natural world we have right at our doorstep and consider this when making everyday choices that affect our environment.”

The Gray’s Degree Show ’23: Neon Futures will be open between 10am and 5pm on June 10, 11 and 17, and between 10am and 8pm on June 12-16.