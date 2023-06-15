Everything you need to know for 80s Live! in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know for 80s Live! in Aberdeen

Electric Dreams will be taking the crowd back to the best era of music at P&J Live on Saturday.

By Cameron Roy
The sounds of the 80s will soon be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
Electric Dreams will be taking Aberdeen back to the best era of music at P&J Live with their show 80s Live!

The action-packed show will take the crowd back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music for a throwback night out.

Electric Dreams are a seven-piece 80’s tribute band, consisting of drums, sax, synth, guitars, bass and vocals.

Here’s everything you need to know for the band’s big show in the Granite City.

The band have embarked on a UK-wide tour. Image: P&J Live.

When and where will 80s Live! play in Aberdeen?

80s Live! will play at P&J Live on Saturday, June 17.

Doors open at 6pm and the main show starts at 7.30pm. There will be an interval during the show and the concert will end at 10.00pm.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £36.

The show at P&J Live will be the seventh show in the band’s tour which will go on for a total of 56 performances across the UK.

Which tunes will 80s Live! perform at P&J Live?

80s Live! will be playing over two dozen chart-topping anthems from one of the most famous decades of music.

Hits from classic bands such as Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha and  Tears for Fears will all feature.

The show features all of the classic 80s hits. Image: P&J Live.

Blending pop and soft rock, the show includes Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up and It’s Raining Men.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

Additional buses will depart after the event finishes on a dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from the taxi rank.

The seven-member band will be showcasing the entire catalogue of 80s hits. Image: P&J Live.

Will food and drink be available at the venue?

The bar will be in operation serving food and drink.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

