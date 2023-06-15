Everything you need to know for 80s Live! in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Electric Dreams will be taking Aberdeen back to the best era of music at P&J Live with their show 80s Live!

The action-packed show will take the crowd back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music for a throwback night out.

Electric Dreams are a seven-piece 80’s tribute band, consisting of drums, sax, synth, guitars, bass and vocals.

Here’s everything you need to know for the band’s big show in the Granite City.

When and where will 80s Live! play in Aberdeen?

80s Live! will play at P&J Live on Saturday, June 17.

Doors open at 6pm and the main show starts at 7.30pm. There will be an interval during the show and the concert will end at 10.00pm.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £36.

The show at P&J Live will be the seventh show in the band’s tour which will go on for a total of 56 performances across the UK.

Which tunes will 80s Live! perform at P&J Live?

80s Live! will be playing over two dozen chart-topping anthems from one of the most famous decades of music.

Hits from classic bands such as Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha and Tears for Fears will all feature.

Blending pop and soft rock, the show includes Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up and It’s Raining Men.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

Additional buses will depart after the event finishes on a dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from the taxi rank.

Will food and drink be available at the venue?

The bar will be in operation serving food and drink.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.