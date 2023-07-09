Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree at their Aberdeen show

Stop me if you think that you’ve heard this one before, but the Smiths Ltd are without a doubt the closest that you can get to seeing the real thing.

Aloofly meandering onto the stage in full “would rather be somewhere else” character, quiff first and cardigan-clad, tribute singer Johnny Turner, from a distance, through squinted eyes, could quite easily be the main man himself.

A buzzing crowd of fans, who let’s face it, have definitely been on the Smiths wagon since the 80s, stamped, clapped and whooped with just as much vigour as if they were seeing the real deal – and that friends, is how you know you have a truly great tribute act on your hands.

Panic on the streets of Aberdeen at sold-out gig

The astonishingly authentic tribute act hadn’t visited the Granite city in a few years, but it was clear to see that this was a crowd not seeing them for the first time, and probably not for the last either.

Kicking of the show with sing-a-long favourite, Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before, the band continued to effortlessly cruise through the back catalogue of politically charged and melancholy 80s hits, such as Panic, and Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, in note-perfect style.

Turner’s glitter-flinging tribute to Morrissey is astonishing

Johnny Turner’s embodiment of front man Morrisey is uncanny.

Every hip-swaying mannerism as he bounds around the stage, flinging glitter and swinging flowers is flawlessly depicted. Each and every head tilt is faultless, and a testament to the art of imitation that he has been crafting for years.

Finding a moment to drag your eyes away from the charismatic, mononymously named frontman, it’s impossible not to also be drawn in by the impressive tribute to Johnny Marr characterised immaculately by Alex Gaskell.

As “Morrissey” hurls a picket sign with “THE QUEEN IS DEAD” around to the song of the same title. “Marr” throws his guitar into the air revealling a “Not My King” slogan plastered on to the back of his instrument, in quintessentially Smiths fashion.

Political statements aside, technically and stylistically, the performance was nothing short of bang-on.

After possibly one of the longest encores in Lemon Tree history, we were teased with the end of the show time and time again as the band slowed down to take us though There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, with touching tribute made to bassist Andy Rourke.

But there was only one way to finally, officially end the show.

The elated crowd raised the roof as the upbeat melody to the morose, yet pop-tastic This Charming Man kicked in, closing the night in fabulous style.

Regrettably, I’ve never seen The Smiths for real, but I left the show feeling like I had, which if you ask me, is a pretty special thing when it comes to tribute acts.

